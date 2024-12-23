Republic Media partners with Samsung to integrate tech into news reporting

Republic Media Network and Samsung have partnered to launch a new brand integration in India’s Content-Tech space. This collaboration will bring real-time use cases and technology to the news industry, with Samsung’s flagship Z Series/S24 Ultra devices being integrated into Republic’s newsroom and broadcast operations.

The partnership aims to improve the speed, efficiency, and quality of news delivery to Republic’s 400 million+ audience. Samsung’s devices will support journalists and anchors across all stages of news reporting, from the studio to on-the-ground coverage. The devices will enable faster news delivery, summarisation, and enhanced translation and search capabilities.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI features will help process and break down large volumes of information in real time, particularly during breaking news and primetime shows. Key features like Circle to Search, Photo Assist, and Interpreter will be showcased during these broadcasts. AI-driven live segments using Samsung’s Note Assist and Live Translate will also improve newsroom operations.

In a departure from traditional setups, Republic’s primetime show will be filmed using the Samsung S24 Ultra to highlight the device’s shooting modes, light settings, and motion capture capabilities.

Hersh Bhandari, CEO of Republic Media Network, stated, "At Republic Media Network, we believe in the power of innovation to drive progress. Our partnership with Samsung underscores our commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology to enhance the way news is created and delivered. By integrating advanced mobile and AI tools, we are shaping the future of news, making it faster, more efficient, and more impactful for our viewers."

This collaboration will be available across Republic’s broadcast operations in English, Hindi, Bangla, and Kannada.