Swastik Productions debuts branded content originals in the spiritual space

Committed to strengthening and growing its foothold in the historical and spiritual category, Swastik Productions announces its foray into branded content development. Swastik Productions’ specialised branded content vertical will partner with brands within the category to engage with audiences of today. By leveraging its strengths and deep category-specific knowledge, Swastik Productions aims to enable spiritual and cultural brands to strike deeper and meaningful conversations with audiences of today.



Kickstarting the company’s journey in the branded content domain, Swastik Productions also announces its maiden partnership with Rudralife, a renowned organisation for Nepali Rudraksh as it launches, ‘Rudraksh: Shakti, Bhakti, Vigyan’ i.e. ‘Rudraksh: Power, Devotion and Science’.

Advertisment

‘Rudraksh: Shakti, Bhakti, Vigyan’ series will be available on Swastik Productions' YouTube channel starting February 20, 2025. The series offers ancient wisdom on the spiritual and scientific significance of Rudraksh. The collaboration with Rudralife is aimed to create awareness on the ‘Rudraksh’ with youth as well as India’s spiritual population thereby bringing them closer to India’s rich culture.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, founder and CEO, Swastik Production said, “We are entering a new era of content creation, one that transcends traditional storytelling. With Rudraksh: Shakti, Bhakti, Vigyan, we aim to merge ancient Indian wisdom with contemporary narratives that resonate with audiences seeking spirituality, authenticity, and cultural heritage. Our collaboration with Rudralife reflects our shared dedication to crafting meaningful stories that not only inform and inspire but also elevate the brand experience. We hope to create more such content that bridges the gap between history and modernity, offering viewers a profound exploration of the significance of Rudraksh.”

Tanay Seetha, founder, Rudralife added, “Rudraksh embodies strength, spirituality, and a deeply rooted cultural significance. Our collaboration with Swastik Productions provides a platform to highlight its relevance in both traditional and contemporary contexts. By leveraging Swastik Productions expertise in storytelling, we aim to bring awareness to the spiritual and scientific aspects of Rudraksh, reaching a wider audience and reinforcing its importance in modern wellness practices."

Jitendra Joshi, head of digital monetisation and brand partnerships at Swastik Productions, added, "In an era where traditional ads struggle to capture attention, storytelling has emerged as the most powerful way for brands to connect with audiences. With branded content driving 86% higher recall (Nielsen, 2023), it’s no longer just about visibility—it’s about creating impact and authenticity. At Swastik Productions, we seamlessly integrate mythology, spirituality, and culture into compelling narratives, ensuring relevant brands don’t just sponsor content but become an organic part of the story. Our collaboration with Rudralife is a testament to this vision, as we continue to build meaningful partnerships that resonate deeply with target audiences.

‘Rudraksh: Shakti, Bhakti, Vigyan’ is hosted by Ram Yashwardhan who is known for his iconic portrayal of Lord Shiva in Swastik Productions ongoing show ‘Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav’."

With Gen Z showing increasing interest in Indian culture and heritage, as highlighted in a Youth Report, this collaboration with Rudralife is a timely response to their quest for meaning and clarity in an uncertain world. With 62% of Gen Z seeking spirituality for clarity and 70% feeling more confident through prayer, Swastik Productions is poised to offer content that resonates deeply with this audience.