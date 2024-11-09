Tata Dominates the Night, Swiggy Stacks Gold at afaqs! Brand Storyz Awards 2024

The afaqs! Brand Storyz Awards 2024, held on November 8 at Aloft, Aerocity in New Delhi, turned into a celebration of creativity and innovation in content marketing last night. With Tata Group leading the charge, this year’s awards underscored the importance of engaging storytelling in a world flooded with brand content. As businesses continue to invest in content marketing, the challenge remains: how can brands rise above the noise?

Established in 2023, Brand Storyz Awards aims to recognise the most compelling efforts in content creation and dissemination. With an increasing share of marketing budgets being allocated to content, the awards serve as a vital platform for brands and agencies to showcase their innovative strategies that resonate with their target audiences.

This year’s event featured 35 categories across three super categories—Brand Initiatives, Brand Campaigns, and Sector Awards—with 90 metals up for grabs. A diverse array of 59 brands participated, including industry leaders like Aditya Birla Health Insurance, Amazon Mini T.V, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bold Care, Duroflex, Dyson, HDFC Bank, Himalaya Wellness Company, Jagran New Media, Maruti Suzuki, Nerolac Paints, Netflix, Paisabazaar.com, Shemaroo Entertainment, Swiggy, Tata Green Batteries, Tata Motors, World Gold Council, Zee News., and more.

Tata and Swiggy steal the show

Tata Group dominated the night, with Tata Green Batteries and Tata Motors collectively bagging an impressive 10 metals, including 6 Gold, 2 Silver, and 2 Bronze:

Tata Green Batteries : 4 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Tata Motors: 2 Gold, 1 Bronze

Swiggy also made a significant impact, taking home 3 Gold and 1 Silver, making it the second-highest gold winner of the night.

Other standout winners

World Gold Council : 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Paisabazaar.com : 1 Gold, 2 Silver

Jaano Junction : 1 Gold, 2 Silver

Dyson: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

The Grand Jury

The judging panel for the afaqs! Brand Storyz Awards comprised esteemed professionals from the marketing and advertising industry, each bringing a wealth of experience and insight. The jury included experts such as Amlan Pati, general manager - category head, Samsung; Ankur Garg, executive creative director, FCB Kinnect; Gauri Malhotra, chief marketing officer, Bombay Shaving Company; Gaurav Vaidya, head of marketing and products, Canara HSBC Life Insurance; Hayden Scott, creative head - APAC, VIRTUE Worldwide; Kailash Agarwal, president - retail QSR, Haldiram's; Kapil Ohri, head of marketing, Tata Nexarc; Karan Kumar, seasoned marketing & business strategy expert; Kunal Malhotra, chief marketing officer, Taco Bell; Malini Agarwal, founder & creative director, MissMalini Entertainment; Mayuri Nikumbh, head of design, Conran Design Mumbai; Namit Agrawal, marketing lead - data, AI & DX cloud, Salesforce; Neha Tulsian, founder and creative director, NH1 Design; Pranoy Kanojia, VP, head of planning, Enormous Brands; Prasun Kumar, chief marketing officer, Magicbricks; Raunaq Sharma, group lead - customer strategy & external branding, Adani Group; Ramesh Srinivasan, director & head - brand marketing, PhonePe; Sambit Mohanty, creative head (North & South), McCann Worldgroup; Saugata Bagchi, global head - digital, experiential & content marketing, Tata Communications; Shekhar Badve, director, Lokusdesign; Shailja Saraswati Varghese, chief content officer, Omnicom Media Group India; Shitu Patil, national creative director, Publicis India; Sonam Pradhan, head - media & digital marketing (South Asia), Kellanova; Tarun Menon, marketing director, Urban Company.

With their discerning eyes, the jury evaluated numerous entries to ensure that only the most outstanding and innovative campaigns were recognised.