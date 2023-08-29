Terribly Tiny Tales collaborates with AJIO to launch Raksha Bandhan IP 'Tied For Life' S1

The collaboration brings together a series of short stories that showcase the diverse dynamics, memories, and emotions that siblings share.
Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT), the storytelling platform, has joined forces with AJIO, the fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform, to introduce their Raksha Bandhan Intellectual Property (IP) titled 'Tied For Life' Season 1. This unique collaboration aims to celebrate the genuine bond of siblingship by bringing forth heartwarming and relatable stories that capture the essence of this special relationship.
Raksha Bandhan, a festival that honors the connection between brothers and sisters, has been a part of Indian culture for centuries. 'Tied For Life' S1 by Terribly Tiny Tales and AJIO aims to go beyond the traditional rituals and delve into the emotional depth of sibling relationships.
The stories in 'Tied For Life' season 1 are meant to appeal to a lot of people by showing both the good and bad parts of being siblings. The stories include times when siblings are laughing and getting along as well as times when they are being supportive and understanding. They are meant to show what it is really like to have a brother or sister.
The partnership between Terribly Tiny Tales and AJIO helps it achieve its goal of celebrating the authentic connections between siblings, friends, and partners.
The project will involve a series of videos and written pieces exploring different aspects of sibling relationships. These pieces are meant to evoke feelings of nostalgia, empathy, and unity.
Speaking about the partnership, Anuj Gosalia, co-founder of Terribly Tiny Tales, expressed his excitement, saying, "Siblings are the keepers of our shared memories and the embodiment of our pasts. Through 'Tied For Life' S1, we aim to celebrate the timeless bond that is woven with memories, shared experiences, and an unbreakable connection. We are thrilled to partner with AJIO to bring these heartwarming stories to life."
Tied For Life is a reminder of the enduring bond between siblings and the love and camaraderie that define these relationships. Terribly Tiny Tales and AJIO have created a platform where these narratives can be shared, celebrated, and cherished by people from all walks of life.