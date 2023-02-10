Terribly Tiny Tales launches Butterflies 4, in collaboration with Hershey’s India

TTT is eyeing to create over 100 content pieces on their social media platform with engaging posts, trailers, filters, influencer videos and live sessions to keep the buzz around the campaign. The aim is to keep the conversation around love by creating snackable Instagram content.

Season 4 has taken TTT's flagship IP Butterflies to new heights after three seasons of success. Season 4 will feature Ankita Sharma, Sanaya Irani, Urvi Singh, Sonali Kulkarni, Aayushi Verma, Arjit Taneja, Dolly Singh, and Yahya Bootwala, among others.