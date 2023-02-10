Terribly Tiny Tales launches Butterflies 4, in collaboration with Hershey’s India

Season 4 celebrates love in five stories, rekindling love in different ways with Hershey's various product lines.
Chocolates and love have stayed generations, a match unlike any other. Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT), India’s celebrated content company, rolls out Season 4 of its flagship web series, Butterflies, in collaboration with Hershey’s India to earmark Valentine’s Day this year.
Season 4 of Butterflies tells unexplored stories of love and connection that brings the audience a YouTube series that leaves a sweet aftertaste.
Season 4 captures love in different dynamics expressing the significance and depth of each relationship. Each tale is enabled by Hershey's delectable and versatile chocolate range, adding the much needed sweetness and flavour to every episode. These beautiful stories that celebrate the joy of being in love will be aired from 1st February to 14th February.
Adding a special touch to the campaign is the sassy Merchandise kit inclusive of - t-shirts, a tote bag, badges and Hershey's Kisses.
TTT is eyeing to create over 100 content pieces on their social media platform with engaging posts, trailers, filters, influencer videos and live sessions to keep the buzz around the campaign. The aim is to keep the conversation around love by creating snackable Instagram content.
Season 4 has taken TTT's flagship IP Butterflies to new heights after three seasons of success. Season 4 will feature Ankita Sharma, Sanaya Irani, Urvi Singh, Sonali Kulkarni, Aayushi Verma, Arjit Taneja, Dolly Singh, and Yahya Bootwala, among others.
Commenting on the launch of Season 4, Anuj Gosalia, founder & CEO of TTT, said, "Butterflies is a celebrated web series by TTT. Our audience, year after year, on Valentine’s Day awaits a new season with bated breath. This year is special because we’re doubling down on our partnership with Hershey’s to make Season 4 bigger and better. Every film, this season, will take the audience through a heart-warming journey of love, connection and that special Butterflies moment. Hershey's is one of the world’s most loved chocolate brands and we want to strengthen their incredible growth in India by creating stories and moments that are entertaining, engaging and relevant. Season 4 stories give audiences a chance to interact with the brand over stories that truly touch a chord. ”
Ankit Desai, marketing director, Hershey India said, “With our iconic brand HERSHEY’S, we aim to explore collaborations that resonate with our audience, while enabling them to celebrate togetherness with their loved ones. Valentine's Day has always held a special place for our consumers, and with our premium, indulgent range of chocolates, we want to make their bonding moments even more special. Valentine’s Day is symbolic of expressing love to all your loved ones, coined as #YourForevers . Through our association with Terribly Tiny Tales we want to convey to our audience that, like our indulgent range of chocolates, love comes in all shapes and forms, be it with your partners, your spouse, your mother, or your best friends . Season 3 of Butterflies was a huge success, with Terribly Tiny Tales amping up our game with rich storytelling and flowery plots. We hope that with this collaboration too, we are able to engage our audiences with heartfelt content”.
The season also celebrates love in many forms of connections, whether it's the bond between a daughter and her mother or the bittersweet relationship between a brother and his brother-in-law. The season also honours the everlasting relationships of friends and couples, and showcases every aspect of love.
Season 3 too saw compelling stories with celebrities like Sejal Kumar, Revathi Pillai, Tridha Choudhary, Darshan Jariwala, Plabita Borthakur, Mohit Sehgal, Karan Wahi, Sharad Malhotra, Maanvi Gagroo and Naisha Khanna.