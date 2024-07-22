Upstox launches news platform “Upstox News” to empower everyday financial investors

Key Features:

Differentiated Coverage: Upstox News gives assistance to decode complex financial topics related to important events such as the Union Budget, Tax and Interest Rate updates, quarterly results etc. in a way that is relevant and understandable for the everyday user.

Expert Insights: Coverage features expert opinions that are accessible and valuable and help an individual make informed decisions.

User-Friendly Content: The platform ensures that anyone, regardless of their financial knowledge, can understand and engage with the content.