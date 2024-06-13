360 ONE WAM to acquire ET Money as a strategic move to enhance its wealth management services: Report

ET Money, which is a SEBI-registered investment advisor, is known as one of the digital platforms for wealth management that is not a brokerage. The platform has over 9,00,000 clients making transactions and greater than 1,00,000 users generating revenue. It supervises total assets under management (AUM) of around Rs 70,000 crore, with Rs 28,000 crore invested via its platform, including more than Rs 25,000 crore in mutual funds.