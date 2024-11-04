A. O. Smith acquires Pureit from HUL

Global water technology company A. O. Smith Corporation announced it has completed its acquisition of Pureit, a Hindustan Unilever company. Pureit offers a broad range of residential water purification solutions, primarily in India.

Advertisment

“Pureit complements our premium brands in the market and their strength in e-commerce will allow us to expand our presence in that channel,” said Kevin J. Wheeler, A.O Smith chairman and chief executive officer. “This acquisition aligns with our strategy of adding scale and enhances our premium water treatment product portfolio and distribution footprint.”

Pureit, launched in 2004 in Chennai, India, provides safe drinking water across South Asia and other markets. Today, it operates in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Mexico, offering products like water purifiers, filters, and spares.

“We are excited to welcome Pureit to the A. O. Smith family. Pureit’s history of providing effective water purification solutions has made them a leader in the water industry,” said Parag Kulkarni, president of A. O. Smith Indian Water Products. “Our cultures align closely, emphasising innovation, best-in-class customer service and premium products. Together, we will elevate our brand and expand our reach and impact across South Asia.”

“Aligning with A. O. Smith is a significant step forward for Pureit, enabling us to merge our strengths in innovation and market reach. Together, we look forward to setting new benchmarks in water purification and combining our shared commitment to quality and customer trust,” said Sreenivas Narayanan, general manager – Pureit. “This partnership with A. O. Smith empowers us to deliver even more advanced, reliable, and accessible solutions to address the evolving water purification needs in India.”