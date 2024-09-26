Swipe right to safety: A rallying cry for dating apps to tackle rise of financial scams

"Matches are made in heaven" has become an antiquated iteration in an era of finding your match with a simple right swipe on dating apps.

The number of dating app users has been soaring in India, and as of 2023, there were over 82 million people using those platforms to find romance, representing a 293% increase over the last five years, as per a report by India Today.

The pandemic played a significant role in this surge, as individuals confined to their homes turned to dating apps to connect with new people.

India’s dating app market has since become crowded, with players such as Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, Aisle, and Happn, each offering unique platforms for users to meet potential partners.

The concept behind these apps is simple: users browse through profiles, swipe right on those who catch their interest, initiate conversations, meet in person, and possibly form relationships.

However, this process often unfolds with strangers, raising concerns about their true intentions.

In August 2024, an Indian daily Mid-Day, conducted a sting operation that exposed a scam targeting male users of dating apps. The investigation found that certain nightclubs have allegedly used women to exploit male app users financially.

According to the report, women on these apps match with men and quickly propose dates, sometimes right after matching. Once they meet, these women take their dates to specific pubs, where they quickly rack up hefty bills.

The women then leave abruptly, while the pub staff pressure the men into settling the bill. The report indicates that these women receive a commission, typically 15-20% of the total spent amount.

Reports of this scam have surfaced not only in Mumbai but also in Delhi, Bengaluru, and other major cities. Complaints from affected users have appeared on social media platforms such as Reddit, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

Despite the prevalence of these incidents, dating apps have largely remained silent. The platforms have not launched any campaign to address the issue. One possible reason for this could be that dating apps are unsure of how to combat the scam without potentially losing their customer base.

Most dating apps employ safety measures, such as photo verification, language in their terms of service prohibiting harassment and hate speech. Tinder has also launched a dating safety guide, and many other initiatives, but these safeguards appear ineffective in preventing such scams.

The situation brings to mind WhatsApp’s response to the spread of fake news in 2018. The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform launched the “Share Joy, Not Rumours” campaign, aimed at educating users in India about the dangers of misinformation. This proactive approach helped address a growing concern.

https://youtu.be/Tm0k-nvk4l4

We sent a query to Tinder via email; in a response, the company replied that it has reaffirmed its commitment to user safety, stating that it enforces a zero-tolerance policy against fraud.

The spokesperson said, "We are actively monitoring the platform to detect and remove suspicious profiles. We continue to invest in safety measures, including fraud detection technology, and collaborate with law enforcement when required."

The company adds that a blue tick on user profiles indicates successful verification through its photo verification feature. Tinder encourages users to report any suspicious profiles or activities.

We also approached Bumble for comment, but it refused to respond.

With the trust and safety of their users at stake, the question remains: is it time for dating apps to take a more proactive stance? We consulted communication experts to explore the best ways for these platforms to address the situation without compromising their user base.

Vikram Kharvi, CEO, Bloomingdale PR

Dating apps risk losing user trust by remaining silent and allowing their reputation to be tarnished by external narratives.

From a public relations standpoint, silence often translates to complicity in the eyes of the public. By not addressing the issue head-on, dating apps may inadvertently signal that they prioritise growth or convenience over user security.

Therefore, the best way forward for these apps would be to embrace transparency. A proactive approach would include openly acknowledging the issue, educating users on how to protect themselves, and showcasing the steps being taken to mitigate risks.

Dating apps can use a reassuring tone. In-app alerts, dedicated safety sections with tips and FAQs, regular updates via email or push notifications, and sharing helpful content on social media and blogs empower users to stay safe while enjoying the app.

Yashtika Vaswani, head of digital servicing, Makani Creatives

Dating apps like Bumble and Tinder have become essential to modern relationships, but the recent surge in reports of scams involving fake dates at nightclubs is beginning to tarnish the user experience.

How these platforms choose to respond will have a lasting impact on their brand positioning.

When user safety is at stake, people expect the platforms they rely on to take action. A dating app that acknowledges the issue and innovates to resolve it can enhance its reputation.

Education also plays a critical role. According to Forrester, educational content drives 35% more engagement. By crafting relatable, human-centric content that subtly incorporates safety tips, dating apps can foster deeper, more trusting relationships with their users.

Viren Vesuwala, lead - PR and corporate communications and strategic partnerships and alliances, White Rivers Media

Dating apps need to lead with proactive communication—staying ahead of scams should be part of the brand’s DNA. Users crave confidence, not caution.

Transparency builds credibility; authentic engagement creates a stronger community.

A safety-first approach doesn't just stop scams; it builds loyalty, setting the brand apart as user-first and safety-driven, boosting long-term loyalty. In the end, it's about creating a space where empowerment and consistency aren’t just strategies—they’re essentials for success.