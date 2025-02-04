ABD expands premium spirits portfolio with acquisition of Fullarton brands

Allied Blenders and Distillers(ABD), a spirits company, completed the strategic acquisition of all the brands and other Intellectual Property Rights from Fullarton Distilleries.

The acquisition includes the distinguished portfolio featuring brands such as Woodburns Contemporary Indian Whisky, Pumori Small Batch Gin, and Segredo Aldeia Rum. By bringing these craft spirits into its fold, ABD is strategically positioning itself to meet the evolving demands of India’s super-premium and luxury spirits consumers.

Woodburns currently operates in six states and union territories, with expansion plans underway for other major markets. Pumori and Segredo Aldeia have established a strong on-trade presence in key markets such as Maharashtra and Goa. The acquisition of these recognised brands, combined with ABD's operational scale, create a synergistic opportunity for growth and market dominance within the super-premium spirits category.

Alok Gupta, managing director of ABD, said, "At ABD, our growth has always been strategic, and the acquisition of Woodburns Contemporary Indian Whisky, Pumori Small Batch Gin, and Segredo Aldeia Rum perfectly embodies this. We recognize that the luxury segment is where we have a right to win, where we can truly add value. Acquiring these brands is a natural next step in our premiumization strategy. This isn't just an acquisition; it demonstrates our deep understanding of where we can create the most value. This is the future of ABD, and we're executing this vision with precision.”

Rajiv Thadani, founder and managing director of Fullarton Distilleries, said, "Building Fullarton Distilleries since 2013 has been a journey of passion, dedication, and a commitment to crafting world-class spirits. We’re proud to see these brands move forward with ABD, a company that has the scale, expertise, and vision to take them even further. With their leadership, we are confident that the legacy we’ve built will continue to grow and thrive in the years ahead."