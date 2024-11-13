Accel reflects on Swiggy’s growth post IPO in new brand film

As Swiggy is now a listed IPO, early investor Accel reflects on its journey since 2015. Accel has been supportive of Swiggy’s consumer-first approach, recognising its potential to transform food delivery. Swiggy's new brand film highlights key moments in people's lives, shifting its focus from "Celebrating with Swiggy" to "Celebrating Swiggy."

The film showcases stories of how Swiggy has been present in milestone moments, from family celebrations to everyday joys. Having supported Swiggy since its inception, Accel through this film celebrates the brand’s journey of growth and innovation—from pioneering cloud kitchens to leading quick commerce with Instamart.

As Swiggy embarks on this new chapter, the film invites viewers to reflect on their own #SwiggyMoments and celebrate a brand that has become a beloved part of daily life in India.