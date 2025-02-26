Adani Wilmar rebrands as AWL Agri Business Limited

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company Adani Wilmar has officially changed its name to AWL Agri Business Limited, as reported by The Economic Times. The company announced the rebranding in a press release issued Tuesday, 25 February, following approval from its shareholders.

The strategic name change is designed to better reflect the company's core business activities and align with its future growth ambitions within the agricultural business sector. According to the company's statement, this significant rebrand represents an expanded focus on the agriculture and food industries.

Media reports suggest that AWL Agri Business Limited plans to accelerate the introduction of new products in the 2026 financial year. The company will reportedly target both value and premium segments within essential kitchen products.

This rebranding follows the Adani Group's complete divestment from the Adani Wilmar joint venture last year. The Group sold its entire stake to Singapore-based Wilmar International and through open market transactions in a deal valued at over $2 billion.

The name change marks a new chapter for the company as it repositions itself within the competitive agri-business landscape.