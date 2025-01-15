Adobe introduces live co-editing feature for Photoshop

Adobe has launched Live Co-Editing for Photoshop, a feature for collaborative editing, now available for private beta testing on Photoshop desktop (beta) and web apps.

Multiple creators can now access and edit documents simultaneously from different computers. The feature aims to enhance content creation, communication, and collaboration for creators, teams, and educators.

Key advantages of this new feature include:

Multiple designers can simultaneously work on a Photoshop document, splitting tasks to tackle and complete projects more efficiently, together.

Creative teams at large enterprises can collaborate on highly matrixed projects, solicit stakeholder input and address feedback all in a single file.

Creators can collect client feedback more intuitively by inviting them to directly collaborate on a file, view edits and make comments.

Students can follow along live as educators demonstrate workflows and teach techniques in Photoshop. Comments and edits can be made directly in a student’s document by teachers to help enhance learning and contextualize feedback.

Photoshop introduced several community-driven updates in 2024, enhancing workflows for adjustments, compositing, typography, and more. Key updates include the Remove Tool with Distraction Removal for eliminating unwanted elements like wires and people; an improved Font Browser with access to 25,000+ fonts; a Selection Brush for precise area adjustments; and Generative AI tools powered by Adobe Firefly for better photographic quality and variety. Other updates include the Adjustment Brush Tool for specific image edits, Custom Adjustment Presets for one-click changes, Enhance Detail for sharper Generative Fill creations, and bullets/numbering support for the Type Tool. Additionally, the Contextual Task Bar now simplifies shape and transform workflows, OpenColorIO support enables high-quality 32-bit HDR workflows, and new language support has been added for Vietnamese and Indonesian.