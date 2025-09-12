After 25% monthly growth in daily orders, Amazon Now enters Mumbai

Amazon has expanded its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, to Mumbai following strong customer adoption in Bengaluru and Delhi. The service offers thousands of everyday essentials including groceries, personal care items, electronic accessories and festive supplies delivered within minutes.

To support the service, Amazon has opened more than 100 micro-fulfilment centres across the three cities and plans to add hundreds more by the end of the year. The company said order volumes are growing 25% month on month.

Samir Kumar, VP and Country Manager, Amazon India, said, “We launched Amazon Now in Bengaluru earlier this year, delivering essentials in just 10 minutes. The response has exceeded our most optimistic expectations, with daily orders growing at 25% month over month and Prime members tripling their shopping frequency after they begin using Amazon Now.”

He added, “Driven by this success, we’ve expanded to over 100 micro-fulfilment centers and plan to add hundreds more across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. With our robust operations infrastructure, we’re enabling faster, more convenient shopping across a vast selection as we head into the festive season – delivering essentials in minutes, groceries and over 40,000 items within hours, and millions more the same or next day.”

The service will continue to expand to more neighbourhoods in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, with launches in other cities planned in the coming months. Customers can check availability by opening the Amazon.in app and looking for the ‘10 mins’ icon on the top banner.