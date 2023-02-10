Ajio challenges the hustle culture with Buda Jeans Co.

Creating communication for a new brand in Denim category is really challenging. Jeans is built on values of ruggedness, long lasting, mobility, urban street fashion and building urban tribes. The global heritage brands have defined the culture of Denim globally through cues of fashion and belongingness. The local brands in India have followed the same trend, and to top it they have added celebrities to the mix. As the brand, we had to craft a path that was either a slice of old, or we chose a road that was never explored. Jeans is about people who top any length to be liked, to make things happen, to be the leaders of Hustle. Buda Jeans Co is antithesis of all this.