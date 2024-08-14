All Indian salt and sugar brands have microplastics: Study

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The highest levels of microplastics were found in iodised salt.
According to a study, All Indian salt and sugar brands, whether big or small, packaged or unpackaged, contain microplastics, says an ET report citing PTI.
The study, “Microplastics in Salt and Sugar” was conducted by environmental research organisation Toxics Link. It tested 10 types of salt including table salt, rock salt, sea salt and local raw salt and five types of sugar purchased from both online and local markets.
The study revealed the presence of microplastics in all salt and sugar samples, in various forms, including fibre, pellets, films and fragments. The size of these microplastics ranged from 0.1 mm to 5 mm.
The highest levels of microplastics were found in iodised salt, in the form of multi-coloured thin fibre and films.
The PTI report quotes Toxics Link founder-director Ravi Agarwal, who says, "The objective of our study was to contribute to the existing scientific database on microplastics so that the global plastic treaty can address this issue in a concrete and focussed manner.”
The concentration of microplastics in the salt samples ranged from 6.71 to 89.15 pieces per kilogramme of dry weight, the report said and the concentration of microplastics ranged from 11.85 to 68.25 pieces per kilogramme, with the highest concentration found in non-organic sugar.
Photo by Castorly Stock