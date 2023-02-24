Amazon commits to joining ONDC with its Logistics & SmartCommerce offerings

Amazon has announced that it will integrate its logistics network (from pickup to delivery) and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a private non-profit company established by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of Government of India. Smart Commerce is an AWS-powered suite of SaaS products that enables MSMEs in India to build and scale their business across digital mediums and will have enablers for onboarding to the ONDC network. This will be Amazon’s initial collaboration with ONDC as we continue to explore other potential opportunities for stronger integration between the two in future.