Amazon Fashion rebrands Gen Z storefront to 'Serve'

Amazon Fashion has rebranded its GenZ-dedicated online storefront from 'Next Gen Store' to 'Serve'.

The online store has seen 3X growth in Gen Z customers and a 40 per cent year-on-year increase in shoppers from Tier II and III cities like Chandigarh, Kochi, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Surat, since April 2023, a company statement said.

Amazon Fashion has refreshed its storefront, now featuring more than 350 brands and over 2 million products. The updated platform offers a mix of fast fashion, budget-friendly options, and sustainable choices.

The overhaul is part of Amazon Fashion’s broader push to connect with Gen Z shoppers. The platform now includes features like virtual try-on, image-based product search with Style Snap, and AI-powered personalisation tools such as Rufus.