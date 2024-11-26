Amazon India eyes quick commerce entry by December 2024

Amazon India is reportedly gearing up to launch its quick commerce service, code-named "Tez," as early as late December 2024 or early 2025, according to sources cited by Reuters.

Initially scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2025, Amazon is now said to have accelerated its timeline, with a final decision on the launch date expected during the company’s December review meeting. This announcement could coincide with Amazon’s annual Smbhav event.

The service will likely begin with groceries and everyday essentials, adopting a model similar to its competitors. Amazon is reportedly setting up dark stores, managing stock-keeping units (SKUs), and building a robust logistics network to support quick deliveries.

The company has also initiated hiring for the project, describing it in job postings as a "ground-up project in an upcoming and fast-growing e-commerce space." The final name for the service is yet to be announced.

In preparation for this launch, Amazon has made several organisational adjustments. Samir Kumar, a veteran of the company, recently took over as head of Amazon India following the departure of Manish Tiwary.

Additionally, the company plans to relocate its Bengaluru headquarters to a new facility near the airport in January 2025 to reduce operational costs.

As it prepares to enter the quick commerce sector, Amazon faces significant competition from established players such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, which have already carved out substantial market shares in the segment.