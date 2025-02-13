Amazon launches 'Amazon Now' quick commerce pilot in Bengaluru

Amazon has stepped into India's quick commerce market with the launch of a pilot program in select Bengaluru areas, offering deliveries in just 10 minutes, as reported by Economic Times. Branded as "Amazon Now", the initiative signals the company’s push into the competitive ultra-fast delivery segment, positioning it against established players in the space.

Internally called ‘Tez’, Amazon Now is initially targeting grocery and daily essentials. The company is also in talks with brands across beauty, home, and kitchen categories as it plans to expand the service further.

Amazon’s long-anticipated entry into India’s ultrafast delivery market comes at a time when competition in the sector is intensifying. According to a Citi Research report, the quick commerce market is projected to grow from $21 billion to $31 billion by FY27, with platforms now offering over 20,000 SKUs for rapid delivery. Flipkart is also expanding aggressively, aiming to increase its dark store network from 120-150 to 500-550 by the Big Billion Days sale. The company plans to reach 300 stores by March and has begun incorporating high-value categories like electronics and smartphones into its quick delivery model. Additionally, Flipkart has forayed into medicine delivery through a tie-up with PharmEasy, mirroring Swiggy Instamart’s approach.

The quick commerce race is heating up, with Amazon and Flipkart competing against established players like Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and Zepto. Blinkit has strengthened its market leadership by more than doubling its dark store network over the past year, while Swiggy Instamart has expanded its footprint to over 800 dark stores but is still working to catch up. With rapid expansions and new category additions, the battle for market share in India’s fast-growing quick commerce segment is more intense than ever.