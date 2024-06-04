American multinational beauty company Coty Inc. launches adidas sports fragrances in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Coty Inc., one of the world’s beauty companies with a portfolio of brands across fragrance, colour cosmetics, and skin and body care announces the launch of the adidas Sports Fragrances in India.
This collaboration with distributor Beauty Concepts introduces a revamped range of products designed to cater to the needs of individuals who embrace an active lifestyle.
The adidas Sports Fragrances collection comprises a body care selection of Eau de Toilettes (EDTs), deodorants, and shower gels, offering a comprehensive scent experience for the modern enthusiast of movement and vigour.
What sets this range apart is its commitment to sustainability. The new products feature vegan formulations housed in recyclable packaging, aligning with the ethos of responsible consumption and environmental consciousness.
Backed by scientific innovation, the new revamped adidas body care range is vegan, long lasting and enriched with natural essential oils, catering to the needs of the "Everyday Mover" – a consumer group that prioritises fitness and an active lifestyle amidst their daily routines.
"We are thrilled to bring the adidas Sports Fragrances to India, offering consumers a unique olfactory experience that complements their active lifestyles," said Rizwan Mulla, business development director, Coty India. "With this new range, we aim to inspire and empower individuals to embrace movement, wellness, and self-expression."
The introduction of adidas Sports Fragrances represents another stride forward for Coty in the dynamic Indian market. Coty has a legacy of crafting scents, mass and prestige colour cosmetics and skincare that resonates with consumers worldwide. With the adidas sports fragrance range, Coty continues to redefine beauty standards and inspire self-expression.
adidas Sports Fragrances will be available at retailers nationwide, including Shoppers Stop, Nykaa, and other key outlets. Customers are invited to explore and experience the collection, discovering scents that resonate with their dynamic lifestyles.