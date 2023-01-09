Apple to hire employees for opening its retail stores in India

The first flagship store is likely to open in Mumbai, India.
The technology giant Apple has begun hiring retail workers in India, according to media reports.
The company’s career page has listed several opportunities on their official website. The profiles listed on the website includes business expert, manager, store leaders, operations expert, and technical specialist.
Earlier, a report by Economic Times stated that the Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the Croma chain of stores, is looking to open 100 exclusive Apple stores in the country.
Apple’s owned flagship store will be likely to open in Mumbai by March 2023.