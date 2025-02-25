Asian Paints unveils new sonic identity crafted by BrandMusiq

Asian Paints, a paint and décor company, has unveiled a distinctive sonic identity crafted by BrandMusiq. This sonic branding initiative deepens the emotional connection between the brand and its audience, seamlessly integrating across Asian Paints’ diverse content and media properties.

Built upon the brand’s heritage of creativity and innovation, this sonic identity strengthens Asian Paints’ vision of inspiring decor and empowering people to design beautiful homes.

Designed to evoke transformation and warmth, the sonic identity features a blend of instrumentation. The interplay of piano and chimes lends a magical, transformative quality, while strings symbolise evolution and inspiration. The use of human vocals reflects the brand’s inclusivity and emotional depth. The MOGOSCAPE gradually builds into a crescendo, mirroring the journey of growth and transformation that Asian Paints brings to every home.

The sonic identity has been integrated across multiple platforms, ensuring a cohesive brand experience at every touchpoint. The MOGO (Musical Logo) now features prominently in all Asian Paints advertising films, delivering instant brand recall and emotional resonance with audiences.

It also enriches the brand’s digital and social media communications, from product videos to social campaigns, reinforcing Asian Paints' ethos in every consumer interaction. Additionally, it enhances Asian Paints’ popular series about personal spaces, Asian Paints Where the Heart Is series, adding depth to its storytelling.

Sharing his views, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, commented, “The sonic identity perfectly captures the essence of Asian Paints, evoking emotions of beauty, innovation, and transformation. It amplifies our mission to enrich homes and lives, offering a soundscape that goes beyond the visual to build a deeper, emotional bond with our audience. It’s a step forward in building our brand’s presence in an increasingly dynamic and sensory-driven world. BrandMusiq’s expertise in sonic branding played a key role in shaping this identity.”

“Asian Paints is a brand that touches millions of lives, and we were thrilled to craft a sonic identity that deepens this connection. As pioneers in innovation, they have built a strong brand presence, and our goal was to infuse it with an added layer of emotional resonance," said Rajeev Raja, founder and Soundsmith, BrandMusiq. "With this MOGO, we have meticulously designed a sound that embodies Asian Paints’ values—bringing to life a sense of transformation, warmth and trust. This is more than just music; it’s about creating an immersive, multisensory brand experience that stays with people, just like the colors and spaces Asian Paints transforms.”

The sonic identity was unveiled through a collaboration with Norwegian urban dance group Quick Style. This dynamic fusion of movement and sound brought the identity to life, showcasing its global appeal while driving significant engagement for the brand, surpassing 4 million views across platforms.

As Asian Paints expands its presence across diverse media and content platforms, the sonic identity integrates into every touchpoint of the brand experience.