Atlys expands into UK with acquisition of Artionis

Atlys, a digital visa platform, has expanded into the UK after securing $20 million in funding. A key component of this expansion is the all-cash acquisition of Artionis, a UK-based visa services company. This deal brings aboard 40 specialists operating across offices in London, Manchester, and Edinburgh. By the end of the year, Atlys plans to double its UK headcount to 80 employees, addressing the needs of a diverse traveller base in a country where 36% of the population either hold non-UK passports or favour a self-service visa approach.

"Expanding to the UK represents more than just market growth – it's about creating a more equitable travel ecosystem," said Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys. "Our platform is designed to make international travel accessible to everyone, regardless of their passport strength, and the UK's strategic position will help us extend this impact across Europe."

Atlys has acquired Artionis, which handles UK-to-Russia visa processing. This move aims to streamline applications by reducing paperwork, providing accurate approval timelines with refund guarantees, and cutting processing time to under five minutes. Atlys will digitise Artionis’s processes for a faster, online-first experience while removing unnecessary add-ons to save travellers time and money.

Additionally, Atlys plans to expand beyond visa services into eSIMs, Forex, and travel insurance, with future plans for curated travel experiences. The company aims to provide global travel solutions, making travel more accessible regardless of passport restrictions.