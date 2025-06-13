Aurionpro Solutions unveils new brand identity

Aurionpro Solutions, a global enterprise technology company, has announced a new brand identity to reflect its shift towards a product-focused, IP-driven business model.

At the heart of this transformation is a new brand philosophy: “Lead the Next”. It reflects the company’s belief that leadership isn’t about reacting to change—but creating it. This forward-looking ethos underscores Aurionpro’s renewed focus on building deep-tech intellectual property and elevating impact from individual enterprises to entire ecosystems.

“Our new identity is more than just a visual change—it’s a bold statement of purpose,” said Ashish Rai, group CEO, Aurionpro Solutions. “We are building intuitive-tech and AI-native products rooted in domain expertise, powered by innovation, and designed to create meaningful, scalable impact across the global enterprise value chain.”

The new logo features a stylised ‘O’ with flowing cuts, representing openness, connectivity, and scalability in enterprise technology.