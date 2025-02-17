Bajaj Consumer Care acquires Vishal Personal Care, known in the South, for natural products under the Banjara's brand. Under the terms of the agreement, Bajaj Consumer Care will acquire a 100% stake in the company in a two-phase transaction, starting with an initial 49% stake, followed by the remaining 51% in the second tranche. The estimated transaction value stands at Rs. 120 crore, with an enterprise value of approximately Rs. 108.3 crore.

With a product portfolio including facial kits, herbal powders, aloe vera gels, shampoos, and hair care powders, the brand caters to a growing segment of consumers seeking safe and natural beauty solutions which largely aligns with the values of Bajaj Consumer Care. Vishal Personal Care products are available in over 70,000 outlets across five South Indian markets, including cosmetics stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, and grocery chains.

With the acquisition of Vishal Personal Care, Bajaj Consumer Care (BCCL) will use Vishal's distribution network to increase its presence in South India. BCCL will also introduce the Banjara’s brand in Hindi-speaking markets (HSM), expanding its reach in both regions.

Speaking on the acquisition, Jaideep Nandi, managing director of Bajaj Consumer Care, said, “Acquisition of Vishal Personal Care is a strategic step in strengthening Bajaj Consumer Care's footprint in the five southern markets. The addition of Banjara’s to our portfolio enhances our ability to serve the evolving consumers across India, while also complementing our product range for further expansion."