Bandra says hello to Ammakai as Bastian bows out

If Mumbai had a 'Where were you spotted last weekend?' hall of fame, Bastian Bandra would easily top the list.

Advertisment

Bastian's journey began in 2016, when chef Kelvin Cheung elevated the Bandra eatery to prominence with indulgent, inventive menus that fused global flavours with visually appealing plating designed for Instagram.

The word spread rapidly, but the real excitement was outside its doors. As Tiger Shroff and Disha became regular patrons, their brunch outings at the restaurant quickly turned into favourites for paparazzi.

What started as a handful of photos soon snowballed into a phenomenon. Other Bollywood names followed, cameras camped outside permanently, and before long, Bastian wasn’t just a restaurant—it had become a full-fledged celebrity hotspot, where being spotted mattered as much as what was on the plate.

The next important milestone was reached when Shilpa Shetty joined as a co-owner in 2019.

Ranjit Bindra and Kunal Jani's group launched the original Bastian flagship in Bandra earlier in 2016. Under their watch, Bastian went from being a one-spot wonder to an expanding brand.

The Bandra flagship remained the most photographed location, but new outlets soon emerged, including Bastian at The Top in Dadar and coastal-inspired concepts such as Bastian – The Beach Club in Juhu. Each spin-off retained the same blend of indulgent menus, stylish décor, and a touch of celebrity allure, contributing to the brand's expansion beyond its Bandra origins.

Amid an ongoing controversy, media reports allege that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are accused of defrauding investors of over Rs 60 crore between 2015 and 2023—prompting speculation that legal troubles may have influenced the decision to close.

Shetty, however, offers a different perspective. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she calls the shutdown “the end of an era”, writing: “This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai’s most iconic destinations—Bastian Bandra. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city’s nightlife now takes its final bow.”

What’s next for the space?

The void will not remain empty for long. Ranjit Bindra, the founder and CEO of Bastian Hospitality, has announced that the Bandra location will be transformed into a new restaurant named Ammakai, which will feature a speciality South Indian concept and is set to open in mid-October.

“Bandra was our beginning, and while that chapter closes, two new stories are waiting to be written,” says his Instagram post.

He explains that Ammakai—meaning “the mother’s hand”—will honour the depth of South Indian culinary traditions, “recipes steeped in heritage, enriched with regional flavours, and brought to life with the impeccable service and quality synonymous with the Bastian name”.

The announcement cheekily addresses the gossip, too. “While you’re working hard at the ‘rumour mill’, today at Bastian we’re serving ‘the real tea’,” the brand’s Instagram post reads.

The brand expands beyond Bandra

Even as Bandra closes, Bastian is expanding elsewhere. A new coastal outpost, Bastian Beach Club, is set to open in Juhu, promising to capture the brand’s “energy of indulgence and celebration”.

Bindra sums it up in a note: “Bandra was where Bastian’s journey began, and it will always remain close to us. As we evolve, it feels right to honour the depth of South Indian cuisine through Ammakai, while also bringing the energy and indulgence of Bastian to Juhu in a fresh new way.”

A chapter closes; Bandra evolves

For regulars, the loss of Bastian Bandra is bittersweet — a reminder of how quickly Mumbai’s dining scene reinvents itself. From Benne to Uppu to Goldie, Bandra is no stranger to South Indian cuisine. But with Ammakai moving in, the neighbourhood is set for yet another culinary experiment.

If anything, the story of Bastian Bandra reflects the lifecycle of Mumbai’s hotspots: they rise, they reign, and they eventually make way for the next big thing. And in true Bollywood fashion, this ending comes with not one but two sequels already in the works.