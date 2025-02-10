BEML unveils new brand identity ‘Infinix’ at Aero India 2025

BEML unveiled its new brand identity, ‘Infinix’, at the Aero India 2025. Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi PVSM, AVSM, NM, chief of Naval Staff (CNS), unveiled the new logo at the BEML stall, alongside Shantanu Roy, CMD, BEML, functional directors of BEML and senior officers from Defence Forces, in a display featuring motion graphics that traced BEML’s 60-year evolution.

BEML's Infinix logo represents its rebranding and transformation. The Phoenix breaking free from its boundary symbolises growth and innovation. The name ‘Infinix’ combines ‘Infinity’ and ‘Phoenix,’ highlighting BEML’s focus on engineering, mobility, and technology. The design reflects efficiency and progress.



Congratulating BEML on this journey, Admiral Tripathi, shared: "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and entire team of BEML on this historic occasion. The unveiling of ‘Infinix’ reflects your bold vision to emerge as one of India’s most valuable companies, both nationally and globally. As BEML ventures into futuristic sectors, driving national progress and technological excellence, I have no doubt that even greater milestones lie ahead."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Shantanu Roy, CMD, BEML, shared: "The new logo symbolises our evolution from a legacy-driven enterprise to a global force in engineering, leading the way in key sectors. This transformation mirrors our aspirations to expand into new markets, explore emerging technologies, and embrace the challenges of tomorrow with unmatched vigor and determination. It carries with it the collective dreams and ambitions of BEML’s people—employees, partners, stakeholders, and customers. It is a symbol of our shared purpose to create value, drive progress, and leave an indelible mark on the world."

At Aero India 2025, BEML will showcase its latest advancements in aerospace, defence, and strategic engineering with a focus on its Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), including Vihangam-35, a high-performance reconnaissance and surveillance UAV developed in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, and Abhinandan HNX50, a next-generation RPAS.

In the realm of Space and Missile Technology, BEML will present ISO Grid Panels designed for ISRO’s LVM3 launch program, along with Light Alloy Structures for advanced launch vehicles. The company is also displaying its expertise in missile casings, which play a critical role in India’s defence programs, including Akash and Kusha.

BEML’s contribution to Aircraft and Helicopter Components will be demonstrated through its airborne parts and Ground Support Equipment (GSE) for the LCA Mk1, reinforcing its role in India's aerospace advancements. Additionally, in Maritime Defence, BEML will highlight its Marine Gas Turbine Flame Tubes, engineered to enhance naval propulsion efficiency, and the Universal Bomb Pallet, designed to strengthen India’s airforce armament systems.