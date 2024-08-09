Bengaluru resident’s one-day stint as Blinkit delivery partner prompted operational changes

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
A Bengaluru resident’s brief stint as a delivery agent for the quick-service platform Blinkit has led to significant changes within the company, well strange, right?
Sneha, who joined Blinkit as a delivery partner to gain firsthand insights into the platform’s rapid delivery system, shared her observations and recommendations in a detailed thread on X (formerly Twitter). Her feedback quickly garnered attention and prompted Blinkit to implement several operational adjustments.
Sneha, who worked as a delivery agent in the Indiranagar area, recounted her experience in a series of posts, where she outlined both the strengths and challenges of Blinkit’s service model.
"I signed up to be a Blinkit delivery partner and delivered a few orders around Indiranagar today. It was an eye-opening experience—I made some money, chatted with a few riders, and got to understand how the system operates," Sneha wrote in her post. Her primary objective was to understand how Blinkit manages to deliver orders within 10 minutes, a feature that has set the company apart in the quick-commerce sector.
Her candid observations and constructive criticism resonated widely, eventually catching the attention of Blinkit’s founder, Albinder Dhindsa.
Dhindsa expressed his appreciation for her detailed feedback and assured that the company would review her points and implement necessary improvements.
Among the key issues Sneha highlighted was a misleading SMS sent to delivery agents, which claimed they could earn up to Rs 50,000 per month, along with a Rs 2,000 bonus. Sneha pointed out the unrealistic nature of these promises, stating, "This message feels too gimmicky... Please don’t give riders false hope. After making a few deliveries, I realized how tough it is to earn Rs 50,000. And as for the Rs 2,000 bonus, I didn’t see any clear terms on how to get it." She also called for greater transparency regarding Blinkit's free medical insurance policy for delivery agents.
Furthermore, Sneha shared a photograph of a Blinkit store, drawing attention to the inadequate seating and lack of access to drinking water for delivery agents. "The place is too messy to even stand comfortably. It would be great if you could take better care of the store," she suggested. She also recommended the introduction of larger paper bags for bigger orders, as the current bags often tore under the weight of the items.
In response to Sneha's concerns, Blinkit’s chief technology officer (CTO), Sajal Gupta, announced that the company had implemented five key changes based on her feedback. Among these changes, the seating arrangements at Blinkit stores have been significantly upgraded. "The seating area has been improved, and we’ll make this the standard across all stores," Gupta stated.
Her post, since being shared online, has gone viral with over a million views and numerous appreciative comments from social media users.