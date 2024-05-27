BharatPe and PhonePe resolve long-standing trademark conflicts

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The case was regarding the usage of 'Pe' suffix in their trademarks.
BharatPe and PhonePe announced that they have resolved all legal disputes regarding the use of the 'Pe' suffix in their trademarks.
The two fintech giants, who had been embroiled in legal battles across multiple courts for the past five years, released a joint statement confirming the settlement.
The resolution will bring an end to all ongoing judicial proceedings. Both companies have already initiated steps to withdraw their opposition against each other's trademark registrations, allowing them to proceed with their respective trademark filings.
In their joint statement, BharatPe and PhonePe committed to taking all necessary actions to comply with the settlement agreement concerning the cases pending before the Delhi and Bombay High Courts.
Rajnish Kumar, chairman of the Board at BharatPe, welcomed the settlement, stating, "This is a positive development for the industry. I appreciate the maturity and professionalism shown by the management of both sides in resolving all outstanding legal issues and focusing on building robust digital payment ecosystems."
Sameer Nigam, founder and CEO of PhonePe, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, saying, "I am glad that we have reached an amicable resolution. This outcome will allow both companies to concentrate our efforts on growing the Indian fintech industry as a whole."