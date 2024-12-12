Bhuvan Bam launches sexual wellness brand 'Peppy'

Peppy, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand specialising in sexual wellness and pleasure space, has officially launched in India. Peppy was founded by entrepreneurs Devansh Agarwal and Shyamal Gupta, with Bhuvan Bam joining as co-founder and investor. The brand aims to make sexual wellness a regular part of daily life by offering affordable and accessible products.

Peppy has partnered with actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam, who joins as co-founder and investor. Bhuvan will help drive the brand’s mission of addressing diverse sexual wellness needs.

The brand was founded in 2023 and remained bootstrapped until raising its pre-seed round from external angel investors in May 2024. Currently valued at Rs 50 crore, Peppy has raised approximately US$500K in its pre-seed round from angel investors, including Bhuvan Bam (content creator and actor), Rohit Raj (founder and CEO of BBKV Productions), and Ruchi Gupta, among others. The company is now raising a seed round of US$1–2 million to further expand its sales channels and market reach.

Bhuvan Bam, co-founder and investor at Peppy, shared his perspective, “For me, Peppy represents an opportunity to drive a much-needed change in how sexual pleasure is perceived in India. While society has made significant changes in many areas, the taboo surrounding physical intimacy continues to hold people back. It prevents open and honest discussions on personal needs, highlighting the crucial need for creating spaces where open conversations can happen. By collaborating with Peppy, I aim to help people overcome these societal norms and empower individuals to embrace their journey toward intimacy with confidence and ease.”

Founders of Peppy, Devansh and Shyamal, said, ‘’Intimate wellness has often been brushed under the rug in India, but we cannot deny the fact that a fulfilling sex life is a crucial part of our overall happiness and well-being. With Bhuvan and Rohit’s signature creativity and knack for connecting with people, we’re breaking barriers and normalising conversations around pleasure. Peppy is not just about products; we’re about revolutionising the way India thinks about intimate happiness. Our goal is to make sexual wellness products as common (and guilt-free) as buying your favorite skincare or snacks. From top-notch quality to body-safe, user-friendly designs, we’re here to ensure everyone—across all ages, genders, budgets, and backgrounds—has access to what they need to feel good. It’s time to own your pleasure, and we can’t wait to make it fun, accessible, and downright Peppy for all!”

Rohit Raj, founder and CEO of BBKV Productions and an investor in Peppy, said, "I am excited to be part of Peppy’s journey. Having always been passionate about breaking barriers, I believe Peppy’s mission to create open conversations about sexual wellness is something that truly aligns with my values. The platform’s commitment to encouraging a more informed and confident approach to intimacy resonates with me deeply. I look forward to contributing to this journey as we work towards building a healthier and more inclusive sexual well-being in India."

Peppy products are also available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Meesho, Flipkart, Tata 1mg, and Hyugalife.