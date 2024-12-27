Biryani remains India’s favourite with 2 orders per second: How India Swiggy’d

The 9th edition of How India Swiggy’d offers an insightful look into the country's food trends in 2024. From late-night cravings to cultural moments, the report highlights how Swiggy orders have shaped culinary habits and experiences across the nation.

The Chicken Burger was the most ordered item between 12–2 AM in 2024, with 1.84 million orders during that time.

The Chicken Roll is the most ordered snack in 2024, with 2.48 million orders, followed by Chicken Momos at 1.63 million and Potato Fries with 1.3 million orders.

Dosa has become a major culinary favorite in 2024, with 23 million orders placed this year.

Biryani remains India's most popular dish, with 83 million orders in 2024, averaging 158 orders per minute or 2 biryanis every second.

In Bikaner, Swiggy Bolt delivered Chocochips, Strawberry, and Roasted Almond Ice Cream from NIC Ice creams in just 3 minutes.

In 2024, Kanchipuram topped the charts with an average transaction of Rs 4284, followed by Shillong at Rs 3678 and Siliguri at Rs 2747.

In 2024, Swiggy Dineout seated 22 million diners, saving Rs 533 Cr. Table reservations and deals per hour rose from 337 to 1,242. Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune led, with cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Indore also seeing growth.

Diners saved an average of Rs 708 per order in 2024, up from Rs 672 in 2023. Delhi led with Rs 121 Cr in total savings, followed by Bengaluru at Rs 101 Cr, according to Swiggy.