Blinkit steps into 10-minute food delivery with Bistro

Zomato's quick-commerce platform, Blinkit, is stepping into the 10-minute food delivery trend with its new initiative, Bistro. The app is currently being piloted in select pin codes across Delhi-NCR. Bistro offers delivery of meals, snacks, and beverages, including tea and coffee, within 15 minutes.

"Bistro is your go-to destination for quick, delicious, and nutritious meals, delivered instantly," the app's about us page states.

The launch follows just a day after Zepto announced plans to introduce a separate app for its food delivery venture, Cafe. The service currently handles nearly 30,000 orders daily.

Zepto pioneered quick snack deliveries with the launch of Zepto Cafe in Mumbai in 2022, offering a mix of branded pre-made food items alongside non-branded options. Blinkit's Bistro, Zepto Cafe, and Swiggy Bolt cater to customers with instant food delivery of items like samosas, sandwiches, coffee, pastries, and other ready-to-eat options. Unlike Swiggy's 10-minute quick delivery service, Bolt, Blinkit's Bistro operates independently and does not collaborate with restaurant partners.

This marks Zomato's second attempt at 10-minute food delivery, following the earlier closure of Zomato Instant. Bistro will be another addition to Zomato's house of brands, joining its other apps, including Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure.

Quick commerce companies such as Blinkit and Zepto have transitioned from grocery delivery just three years ago to offering products like apparel and footwear this year. These rapid delivery platforms are expanding swiftly to diversify revenue streams and identify new growth opportunities, with 10-minute food delivery emerging as a key focus area.