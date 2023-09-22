Zomato-owned Blinkit promises iPhone 15 delivery within 10 minutes on launch day: Albinder Dhindsa

The service is available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore.
Zomato-owned Blinkit has partnered with Unicorn APR this year as well to deliver Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at the doorsteps, within minutes The company has promised to deliver the latest-generation iPhone in 10 minutes to its customers on the launch day.
The quick commerce platform did the same for the Apple iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 pro.
Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of Blinkit wrote on X, “Super proud of the platform that can put the new iPhone in your hands on launch day in 10 minutes!”
Apple's flagship iPhone 15 lineup will be available for order from the company's official stores and the official website from today. It was unveiled on September 12 and the pre-bookings for the smartphones started on September 15.