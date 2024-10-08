Bold Care ventures Into women’s wellness with a new brand 'Bloom'

After starting important conversations around men’s sexual health with #TakeBoldCareOfHer campaign, Bold Care, a sexual wellness brand, co-founded by Ranveer Singh has taken on a new challenge to redefine the way we approach women’s well-being with their new brand, Bloom by Bold Care.

Bloom by Bold Care aims to solve these root cause concerns women face over the years - be it gut issues, sexual health, menopause or nutritional deficiencies - with their new range. The brand encourages women to prioritise their inherent needs, and intimate well-being and own the changes their bodies are going through with confidence.

The idea for a women’s wellness brand emerged when Bold Care realised the gap between intimacy and overall well-being across genders. During discussions, the team realised that compared to men, women’s health is more complex and largely impacted by factors like age and certain changes. Additionally, other factors like nutrition, mood, reproductive health and immunity play a part in larger wellness that goes unnoticed. Hence, the team decided to solve this concern by creating a diverse product range that addresses issues specific to the various stages of a woman’s life.

With this approach, Bloom by Bold Care has come up with targeted solutions that range from skin and gut issues to hormone-led concerns like PCOS and menopause. The brand achieves this with its RCM methodology which forms the foundation of its wellness care range - as all its products are Research Backed, Clinically Tested with Maximum Efficacy.

Ranveer Singh, co-founder at Bold Care adds to this, “As a co-founder, I have fundamentally believed in having a larger impact in the sexual wellness space by destigmatising common issues men face with research-backed solutions. We’ve seen the wave of conversations and confidence it has brought to over 25L+ Indian men and now want to do the same with women’s sexual wellness. I and the founding team strongly believe in the RCM Methodology to provide end-to-end wellness solutions for root cause concerns women face and are excited to innovate for all phases of women’s wellness.”

Rajat Jadhav, co-founder at Bold Care said, "When our viral ad campaign with our dynamic co-founder Ranveer released, we got an influx of queries from Men but also from women. From that, we understood that there is a significant need for support across all life stages of a woman’s journey to help her stay on top of her health across all years. From acknowledging the issues with intimacy to navigating the intricacies of perimenopause, women seek a simple, effective and methodical way to navigate their nutritional and reproductive health. We have a strong female entrepreneur team to lead this - Bloom by Bold Care will bring to the table no fluff, no bluff — just honest, effective, science-backed products designed to truly make a difference. It's about real solutions for the real lives of women."