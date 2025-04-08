Bombay HC halts Aquapeya’s operations after Bisleri files trademark suit

Packaged water brand Aquapeya, which raised Rs 70 lakh from Shark Tank India judges Namita Thapar and Ritesh Agarwal earlier this year, has been ordered by the Bombay High Court to cease operations following a trademark and copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Bisleri International, as reported by The Economic Times.

In its interim order, the court has restrained Aquapeya from manufacturing, packaging, distributing, marketing, or selling its bottled water. The matter came to light after an episode of Shark Tank India Season 4 aired on January 20, during which Aquapeya’s founders admitted to drawing inspiration from established brands.

The Economic Times reports that it has reviewed a copy of the application filed by Bisleri in the Bombay High Court, which stated that Aquapeya “infringed its registered trademark and copyright by using pirated artworks, as well admitted about cashing-in on the goodwill of the bigger players in the market” on Shark Tank. “The trademark and associated artistic work is deceptively similar to the registered trademark Bisleri,” Bisleri had said in its application to the court.

In the episode, the judges questioned the promoters of Aquapeya on why they copied well-known brands to sell their products. The promoters of Aquapeya said they “used the same green colour” (as Bisleri) because consumers identify with it. The two Maharashtra-based founders of Aquapeya, Tushar and Ravi Mundada, said that they launched the brand in 2018 after quitting their previous businesses. They said on the episode that after “studying the market,” they found that some territories have preferred water brands based on colour.

Aquapeya, produced by Natvits Beverages, had secured a deal valuing the company at Rs 23.33 crore, with Thapar and Agarwal agreeing to invest for a 3% equity stake and a 1% royalty.