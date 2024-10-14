Bombay Shaving Company launches 'Razorpreneur 2.0' to find the next face of the brand

Bombay Shaving Company has announced Razorpreneur 2.0, building on the success of its previous platform aimed at fostering entrepreneurship in India. This new initiative, titled "Search For India’s Smartest Creator," features Razorgurus such as Tanmay Bhat, Sahiba Bala, Revant Himatsingka, and Shashank Mehta, alongside BSC's founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande. The goal of Razorpreneur 2.0 is to identify and support innovative creators in the country.

The initiative will be hosted on the The Barbershop with Shantanu podcast and platform. In addition to a massive 30-45 day online drive with rich, informative, and exciting content that will drive UGC for the brand, Razorpreneur 2.0 will go into colleges and universities and city streets across India to demonstrate the power of content creation through BSC’s Sensi Smart 3 razor and reward India’s Smartest Creators.

Razopreneur 2.0 has launched with a Masterclass on The Barbershop Podcast, featuring a lineup of notable creators and entrepreneurs. The session includes contributions from Tanmay Bhat, comedian and content creator; Sahiba Bali, actor and influencer; Shashank Mehta, Founder and CEO of The Whole Truth; and Revant Himatsingka, known as Foodpharmer.

Hosted by Shantanu Deshpande, the discussion focused on the creator economy and the importance of content in achieving entrepreneurial success. The speakers provided practical advice on monetizing content and navigating the competitive landscape, offering useful insights for entrepreneurs and creators.

With this, the brand announced a nationwide challenge via its social media handles and TBWS - inviting all creators to demonstrate their learnings by creating meaningful, impactful, and effective content with the Sensi Smart 3 razors. Top performers will have the honour of being recognised as India’s Smartest Creators by the Razorgurus and win valuable rewards to truly enhance their careers as successful creators and influencers

Commenting on the initiative, Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company said, “We are incredibly proud of the success of the inaugural season of Razorpreneur, with our creative take on ‘selling’. With the second edition this year, we are shifting our focus to the art of content creation, recognizing it as a critical skill for today’s entrepreneurs. At Bombay Shaving Company, we have always embraced an entrepreneurial spirit, and this initiative is designed to enable and reward that very spirit of India’s Smartest Content Creator”

Also sharing thoughts on the second edition of Razorpreneur 2.0, Gauri Malhotra, CMO, Bombay Shaving Company said "This season, we’re shifting our focus towards the powerful intersection of content and entrepreneurship. The SENSI SMART 3 Razor will remain central to this journey, encouraging participants to craft content that not only engages but drives results. We’re excited to see the creativity and passion this will inspire, and we look forward to supporting the growth of India’s next wave of creators and entrepreneurs”

Razorpreneur 2.0 is created and produced by Bombay Shaving Company, with content strategy and execution support from YOSO Media, a Delhi-based content strategy and marketing company.