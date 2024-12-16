Branding Edge plans expansion in lifestyle and influencer segment with acquisitions

Branding Edge Strategic Communication, a creative strategy consultancy, is in talks to acquire a stake in a lifestyle and influencer-focused agency. The move aims to strengthen Branding Edge's reputation management and expand its expertise in growing communication segments.

The lifestyle and influencer segment has become a key channel for brands to reach audiences, especially in fashion, wellness, entertainment, and digital storytelling. It offers opportunities to create impactful stories. By using an influencer-driven strategy and an audience-first approach, brands can implement data-backed solutions to build stronger emotional connections with their target audiences.

This growth will complement Branding Edge's expanding in-house financial services division, which focuses on pre-IPO services. The new offerings will help brands differentiate and build stakeholder confidence before public listings.

Rahul Tekwani, founder and managing partner, said, "Our aim has always been to deliver innovative and impactful solutions to our clients, ensuring their success across every phase of their growth. We are looking on to build an edge lifestyle and influencer space. We feel that there are still some gaps in the industry which we have been observing from last couple of quarters, and we want to fill those gaps finding synergy with people who already understand the segment well instead of creating one of our own.

He further added, "We have able to achieve some tremendous results for our corporates clients corporates and added our own flavour to how reputation management was done previously. We will be expanding our financial services and pre-IPO capabilities more aggressively, we have achieved some major results in working for clients like DOMS who got major capital market response and we are currently marketing large corporates who will soon be filing their IPO papers. We are enhancing our ability to meet the evolving needs of brands."

This expansion underscores Branding Edge’s vision to remain at the forefront of the evolving communication landscape.