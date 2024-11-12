BrandMusiq unveils a sonic tribute for Vistara

BrandMusiq bids farewell to Vistara, the airline that played a key role in shaping the agency’s journey. As BrandMusiq's first client, Vistara entrusted the agency with creating its sonic identity, resulting in the iconic "Ta Ra Ra Ra" jingle, which remains one of their most memorable and significant achievements.

Talking about the same, Rajeev Raja, founder and Soundsmith of BrandMusiq said, “Every time I hear it, I still get goosebumps – a feeling that will never fade. Sadly, this beautiful sound will no longer be heard onboard Vistara flights, marking the end of an era. There are many reasons why this particular sonic identity holds such a special place in our hearts. Vistara was one of the first major brands that gave us the opportunity to show the world what BrandMusiq was capable of. I’ll never forget the day we met Mr. Prasad Menon, then Chairman of the newly-formed team at Vistara, who was impressed by our coffee table pitch and invited us to present to the senior leadership team from both the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. The presentation took place at the Taj Mahal Hotel, and after just 15 minutes, we received a standing ovation. That moment—those 15 minutes—marked a turning point in the journey of BrandMusiq, and we are forever grateful to Vistara for believing in us when we were a fledgling startup.”

As a tribute to its collaboration, BrandMusiq invites listeners to experience a special sonic tribute to Vistara, showcasing the brand’s impact on both the airline and the agency.