Brands at Maha Kumbh: January 16 round-up

Advertisment

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world's largest spiritual gathering, is underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, 2025. This 45-day festival attracts millions of devotees who converge at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers to take a sacred dip, believed to absolve sins and grant salvation. As the cultural fest draws devotees from across the globe, brands are seizing the opportunity to engage with this massive audience, blending spirituality with innovation. From offering exclusive travel discounts and upcycled sustainable products to providing efficient transportation and innovative waste management solutions, leading brands are contributing to both the logistics and environmental efforts of the event.

Paytm

One 97 Communications, owner of Paytm, is supporting pilgrims on their journey to Maha Kumbh 2025 with exclusive discounts on bus, flight, and train bookings to Prayagraj. Paytm Travel offers senior citizens a 10% flight discount using the promo code 'SENIORKUMBH' and a free flight ticket for every three flight tickets booked using the code 'FLYKUMBH'.

Pilgrims can also win free flight tickets through the Paytm app’s ‘Spin the Wheel’ feature. Additionally, Paytm provides Guaranteed Seat Assistance for train bookings through IRCTC, ensuring a hassle-free journey. These offers are valid throughout January 2025.

Uber

Uber has partnered with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Prayagraj Airport to provide seamless transportation solutions for pilgrims and travelers attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. This collaboration aims to ensure hassle-free mobility for the expected 40 crore visitors.

To celebrate the partnership, Uber is offering 25% off up to Rs 200 for trips starting from Prayagraj Airport. Dedicated pickup zones, on-ground assistance, and clear signage will guide travelers from the terminal to the pickup areas, ensuring a smooth transition from air travel to ground transportation.

Bingo! Tedhe Medhe

ITC Bingo! Tedhe Medhe is set to make a bold statement at Maha Kumbh 2025 with its new experiential campaign, Bhaukaal Lok. The term "Bhaukaal" (swagger) combined with "Lok" (realm) represents a space where individuals can express their unique swagger and experience unforgettable moments.

This campaign celebrates Uttar Pradesh’s rich culture, flavours, and spirit, reinforcing the brand’s regional connection as a "Son of the Soil." Bingo! Tedhe Medhe’s Bhaukaal Lok will offer a fun and quirky experience at the Maha Kumbh, blending innovation, tradition, and excitement, starting from January 14.

ixigo

ixigo has launched a dedicated microsite to help devotees and travelers plan for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, running from January 13 to February 26. The site offers a comprehensive guide to logistics, rituals, activities, and bookings for hotels, tents, flights, trains, and buses.

It highlights key events like auspicious bathing dates and provides tailored itineraries using ixigo’s AI tool, PLAN. The microsite also features videos on Prayagraj’s spiritual and cultural landmarks. ixigo has seen a 2.6x increase in flight and train bookings to Prayagraj, with significant growth in bus bookings, driven largely by Gen Z and millennials.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola India, in partnership with Anandana, PHD Rural Development Foundation (PHDRDF), and Prayagraj Mela Authority (PMA), is leading sustainability efforts at Maha Kumbh 2025 with innovative waste management and recycling initiatives. Through the Maidaan Saaf campaign, 21,500 recycled PET jackets have been distributed to sanitation workers, boatmen, and waste management volunteers, promoting safety and showcasing the potential of recycled plastic.

Additionally, 1,000 women’s changing rooms made from recycled plastic waste have been installed along the river ghats. Coca-Cola has also deployed Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) and hydration carts to encourage waste segregation and recycling. These efforts aim to make Maha Kumbh 2025 a model for social and environmental impact.

Eveready

Eveready Lighting, part of Eveready Industries India, has installed 13,000 LED lights at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to create a vibrant and safe environment for devotees. The deployment includes 150W streetlights and 250W floodlights across the Kumbh grounds, enhancing safety and convenience.

Additionally, Eveready has strengthened its presence through branding initiatives, including hoardings, pole branding, police booth signage, no parking boards, and signage near changing rooms, further enhancing its association with the event.

Relaxo

Relaxo Footwears, a footwear manufacturer, is actively participating in Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to support the millions of devotees traveling on foot. With its popular brands – Bahamas, Flite, and Sparx – Relaxo is offering comfortable, durable, and stylish footwear, available at kiosks across the mela grounds.

Beyond product availability, Relaxo is contributing to the event’s infrastructure through strategic branding and experiential marketing. By connecting with both traditional devotees and younger, urban attendees, Relaxo continues to strengthen its position as a brand that caters to the diverse needs of pilgrims.