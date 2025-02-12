Brands Driving Initiatives at Maha Kumbh 2025: February 12 round-up

With an estimated 40 crore+ attendees, Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Several brands, including Swiggy Instamart, Amazon India, ITC Mangaldeep, Fortune Foods, BharatPe, Niine Sanitary Pads, Orient Electric, Dabur Red, Deconstruct, and Hansaplast, have stepped in with various initiatives to support pilgrims and enhance their experience. Here's a look at how these brands are contributing to the event.

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart has set up a stall at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela, offering essential items such as power banks, torches, batteries, and towels to help attendees stay prepared. To assist with navigation in the massive crowds, the brand has also installed a life-sized version of its S-pin logo as a meeting point, with a QR code that visitors can scan to save the location. Adding a playful touch, the stall features a sign saying, "Bichhad gaye toh Swiggy par milte hain" (Lost? Let’s meet on Swiggy), turning it into both a functional and engaging spot for devotees.

Speaking about the initiative, Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, said "At Swiggy Instamart, we’re always looking for ways to make everyday moments easier for our users. The Maha Kumbh Mela is a deeply significant event, and we wanted to add meaningful value to the experience. By creating a reliable meeting point and ensuring access to essential supplies, we’re making it simpler for visitors to navigate the massive gathering with peace of mind."

Amazon India

Amazon India has introduced a ‘Suvidha Kiosk’ at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, offering pilgrims a seamless shopping experience by enabling them to order essential items—from mobile chargers and garments to pooja samagri and blankets—and pick them up directly from the kiosk or get them delivered within a 3km radius. Located at Kumbh Kutir, sector 24, Arail, the kiosk also facilitates easy returns through the Amazon app. Beyond shopping, it provides resting areas, drinking water, mobile charging stations, and first aid kits, ensuring a comfortable and hassle-free experience for millions of attendees.

ITC Mangaldeep

ITC Mangaldeep has introduced the ‘Jalbatti’ at Maha Kumbh 2025, an underwater incense stick made from alum (phitkari) powder, which dissolves in water while helping maintain its purity. Originally launched with 10,000 units, the brand has increased distribution to 100,000 due to high demand from devotees. The initiative allows pilgrims to offer prayers without polluting the sacred rivers, aligning devotion with environmental responsibility. Positioned at the Triveni Sangam, where millions gather for rituals, ITC Mangaldeep’s initiative blends tradition with sustainability, reinforcing its role in enhancing spiritual experiences at the Maha Kumbh.

Fortune Foods

Fortune Foods has launched ‘Ahar Kumbh’ at Maha Kumbh 2025, offering home-style meals to millions of pilgrims. The initiative features a unique roti-making experience where devotees prepare rotis imprinted with the Fortune Chakki Fresh Atta logo. Women devotees cook and serve 2,000 Fortune Special Thalis daily, including rotis, dal, sabzi, and besan laddus. The brand has also introduced Fortune Besan Laddu as the Maha-Prasad, distributed across leading Akhadas. Additionally, Fortune has set up large-scale brand installations, including an illuminated Fortune Soya Health Oil pack, ensuring strong visibility at the event.

BharatPe

BharatPe has launched the ‘Maha Kumbh Shield’, a comprehensive fraud protection plan designed specifically for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. This initiative offers free UPI payment security of up to Rs 25,000 for 30 days to safeguard pilgrims from phishing scams, unauthorised transactions, and cyber fraud. Pilgrims can activate the shield by simply downloading the BharatPe app and completing their first UPI transaction. After the free trial, the plan can be continued for just Rs 19 per month. BharatPe Shield ensures fraud claim resolution within 10 days, providing 24/7 support via app, chatbot, and helpline, reinforcing the company’s commitment to secure digital payments.

Niine Sanitary Pads

Niine Sanitary Pads has launched a menstrual hygiene initiative at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, ensuring that menstruation is no longer a barrier for women attending the world’s largest religious gathering. In collaboration with Vatsalya Seva Samiti and local authorities, Niine is distributing thousands of sanitary pads to women attendees throughout the event, raising awareness and normalising conversations around menstrual health. The initiative, which has gone viral on social media, is being praised for its impact on rural and urban women alike, reinforcing Niine’s commitment to social responsibility and women’s empowerment.

Orient Electric

Orient Electric has stepped up to ensure a comfortable and convenient experience for millions of devotees at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj by providing over 13,000 electrical products across key locations. Under the theme “Faith Unites Us, Trust Binds Us; 70 saal se aapke saath,” the brand has distributed water heaters, room heaters, electric kettles, lights, switches, and switchgear to support pilgrims during their spiritual journey. From offering warmth on cold nights to ensuring safety with strategic street lighting, Orient Electric’s initiative highlights its legacy of trust and reliability, making a meaningful impact at this grand religious gathering.

Commenting on the initiative, Anika Agarwal, chief marketing and customer experience officer, Orient Electric said, “The Maha Kumbh is so much more than a congregation—it is a vibrant celebration of faith and shared cultural values that unite millions in a spirit of joy and community. We at Orient Electric recognise the deep significance of such gatherings, and the trust people place in brands that have been part of their lives for generations. With a strong message, ‘Faith Unites Us, Trust Binds Us; 70 saal se aapke saath,’ we aim to reinforce the deep connection we share with Indian households. Our presence at the Maha Kumbh is a heartfelt commitment to honoring traditions, fostering trust, and creating meaningful experiences for millions of devotees. With over 13,000 electrical appliances provided, we have ensured devotees have access to essential comforts like warmth and lighting, elevating their experience.”

Dabur Red

Dabur Red, India’s No. 1 Ayurvedic toothpaste, has brought a unique oral hygiene initiative to Maha Kumbh 2025, inviting pilgrims to experience Dant Snan (Brushing Zone), Dant A Sur (Nukkad Natak), and Dant Manthan (Activation Zone). These interactive setups aim to promote dental health awareness through engaging activities, street plays, and on-ground activations.

With the Harbola Brothers’ invite gaining attention, Dabur Red is using cultural engagement to promote oral hygiene at Maha Kumbh 2025, making dental care accessible and relevant for devotees.

Deconstruct

Deconstruct, a skincare startup, is supporting frontline workers at Maha Kumbh by distributing "Deconstruct Potli" protection kits. These kits include sunscreen, juice/ORS, and glucose biscuits to help police officers, boat riders, and volunteers combat long hours under the sun. With the message “Kumbh ko aap protect karo, aapko hum,” the initiative focuses on the well-being of those ensuring the safety and smooth functioning of the event.

Speaking on the initiative, Ambika Singh, VP, brand marketing, Deconstruct, said, “With this initiative, we aim to protect those who protect us. The dedication and resilience of the police and volunteers at the Maha Kumbh often go unnoticed, and we wanted to do our part in ensuring their well-being. Beyond just skincare, this effort is rooted in care and gratitude. By providing essential sun protection, hydration, and nourishment, we hope to offer a small yet meaningful gesture of appreciation for their hard work, staying true to our philosophy of - Skincare is not a vanity, it is as essential as brushing teeth.”

Hansaplast

Hansaplast is providing free Washproof bandages and first-aid support to over 2 million attendees at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Trained volunteers are stationed across the venue to offer on-the-spot assistance and guide devotees to medical stations if needed. The brand is also introducing pain-relief plasters to help pilgrims manage aches from long walks and rituals. This initiative ensures devotees can continue their spiritual journey without disruptions from minor injuries.

Sailesh Viswanathan, managing director, health care, Beiersdorf, stated, “Being present at the right time and instance – especially went it comes to categories like wound & pain becomes synonymous with Care – we felt Hansaplast’s presence would resonate the most at Kumbh with families including children and elderly traveling from far & wide.”