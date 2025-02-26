Brands leaving a lasting impact at Maha Kumbh 2025: February 26 round-up

Millions of people come together in Prayagraj, shaping a vibrant space where faith, culture, and community intersect. Maha Kumbh 2025 isn’t just a spiritual gathering—it’s also a stage where brands engage with pilgrims in meaningful ways. From essential services to innovative experiences, brands are finding ways to connect with the masses. Here’s how brands are leaving their mark at this year’s Maha Kumbh.

Lifebuoy

Lifebuoy has introduced enhanced hygiene products with advanced skin protection. To mark this update, the brand organised a drone show at the Maha Kumbh, highlighting its presence and engagement with consumers at the event.

Vim

Vim set the 'Vim Maha Kadhai' record at the Maha Kumbh by preparing around 10,000 kg of halwa under the supervision of Chef Vishnu Manohar. The kadhai measured 6.5 feet tall with a 15-foot diameter and weighed 1,800 kg. Around 1,300 kg of ghee was used, and the kadhai was cleaned with Vim bar. Vim also partnered with the Om Namah Shivay Seva Group to support community meals (bhandaras) for over 1 crore pilgrims. The brand installed solar-powered branded light poles ('Chamakta Chaurahas') and dishwashing stations to maintain hygiene at the event.

Havells

Havells, in partnership with Tribes Communication, set up a heated installation called ‘The Coolest Hot Ad’ at Maha Kumbh. In the freezing temperatures of Prayagraj, the installation provided warmth to devotees, offering relief as they gathered for a sacred dip. Placed at key congregation points, the setup used advanced thermal technology to demonstrate Havells’ energy-efficient heating solutions.

Dixcy Scott

Dixcy Scott marked its presence at Maha Kumbh 2025 with a campaign focused on branding and pilgrim support. In collaboration with Platinum Outdoor, the brand set up branded accommodations, ensuring high visibility while connecting with devotees. Government-arranged electric buses and public e-rickshaws featured Dixcy Scott branding, further enhancing its reach. The brand also distributed life jackets to pilgrims performing river rituals, prioritising safety. Additionally, interactive stalls showcased its thermal and casual wear suited for the cold weather, while strategically placed hoardings amplified brand presence across Prayagraj.

"Our collaboration with Dixcy Scott at MahaKumbh is a landmark moment in outdoor advertising. By merging tradition with modernity, we’ve created a campaign that captures attention and resonates deeply with millions of people." said Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor.

Aadit Pattnaik, lead - category and brand marketing, Modenik Lifestyle (Dixcy Scott), commented, “We are honoured to be a part of Maha Kumbh 2025. This campaign embodies our vision to create meaningful connections through culturally relevant initiatives. By blending advertising with genuine care for the devotees, we aim to leave a lasting impact."

Pilgrim

Pilgrim, a beauty and personal care brand, set up a dedicated stall at Maha Kumbh 2025, providing free water and skincare essentials to help attendees stay refreshed and protected from the sun. The brand engaged with pilgrims, listening to their stories and capturing their experiences in a video tribute to their devotion and resilience.

Sri Mandir

Sri Mandir is marking Maha Shivratri 2025 at Maha Kumbh by facilitating special pujas and rituals for devotees. The platform has introduced offerings such as the Maha Shivratri Mahakumbh Last Shahi Snan Special Pujas, including Shiv Rudrabhishek and Rudra Homam at Triveni Sangam. The brand is also distributing Mahakumbh Aashirvaad Boxes, bringing the spiritual significance of this rare event into people's homes.

“This Maha Shivratri is not just another celebration, it is a divine moment in history. The rare union of Maha Shivratri and Mahakumbh is a call from the universe, a chance to surrender ourselves completely to Lord Shiva’s boundless grace. At Sri Mandir, we are committed to making these sacred moments accessible to every devotee around the world, ensuring Maha Shivratri reaches all, no matter where they are. Through personalized pujas, sacred rituals, and the delivery of energized Shivlings, in partnership with Blinkit for fast and reliable delivery, our mission is to ensure that every devotee, regardless of distance, feels the presence of Lord Shiva in their hearts." said Prashant Sachan, founder, Sri Mandir.

KDM

KDM, a mobile accessories brand, set up 90 mobile charging stations at the Maha Kumbh Mela to provide charging support for devotees. These stations, equipped with KDM-T Technology chargers, are expected to charge over 16 lakh phones during the 45-day event, helping attendees stay connected with their families.

N D Mali, founder, KDM said, “KDM has truly made a mark at Maha Kumbh 2025 by filling a crucial gap that was overlooked by administration and private companies - keeping visitors' mobile phones charged! This move has not only filled a critical gap but also won hearts, earning KDM widespread acclaim for our commitment to keeping visitors connected and charged.”

CDSL Investor Protection Fund (IPF)

CDSL Investor Protection Fund (CDSL IPF) conducted a Nukkad Natak campaign at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to educate people about investment scams and informed financial decisions. The initiative, aligned with CDSL’s #BanoAI (Atmanirbhar Investor) campaign, reached 3-4 million attendees over three days. Professional theatre artists performed plays under the theme "Scam Ki Chhoti Si Baat", using relatable scenarios to highlight financial fraud risks and the importance of investing through SEBI-registered platforms. Branding Edge managed the campaign’s execution, including scripting, organising performances, and developing on-ground promotional materials.