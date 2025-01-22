Brands make their mark at Maha Kumbh 2025: January 22 round-up

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, is underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The event began on January 13 and will continue until February 26, drawing an estimated 40 crore devotees and visitors to the Sangam area over its 45-day duration.

With millions of devotees gathering from around the world, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has become a prime opportunity for brands to connect with this vast audience. From opening temporary stores in Maha Kumbh Mela to giving special cashback offers, brands are leveraging the event to blend spirituality with innovative marketing strategies, creating a platform for engagement.

Several brands are leveraging the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 as a platform for outreach and engagement, including:

Blinkit

Blinkit has opened a temporary Blinkit store in Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj to serve pilgrims and tourists. The store will deliver to Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp, Devrakh, and other key locations at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Blinkit has announced that its teams are prepared to deliver essential items during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The curated assortment includes pooja items, milk, curd, fruits, vegetables (for personal use and donation), chargers, power banks, towels, blankets, bedsheets, and Triveni Sangam Jal bottles.

Ching’s

At the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Ching’s is engaging with visitors by serving free samples of its noodles, pasta, and fried rice from two stalls at the Parade Ground. The brand is also distributing hot soup to pilgrims across the mela, providing warmth during the cold winter. Additionally, Ching’s has organised dhol performances during the Ganga Aarti, enhancing the festive atmosphere and drawing attention to its Desi Chinese flavours.

Nestle Maggi

Nestle MAGGI has launched the ‘2 Minutes Apno Ke Liye’ campaign, focusing on fostering connections and promoting sustainability. The brand has set up MAGGI Corners, resting pods where attendees can relax and connect. Additionally, MAGGI is supporting waste management workers by providing warm blankets and meals, recognising their efforts in maintaining cleanliness during the event.

Coca-Cola

The global brand is pairing its diverse portfolio of beverages with local foods and flavours. At the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Coca-Cola India is offering a variety of beverages, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, and more, through hydration carts and food court activations every 400 meters. The brand has introduced special Maha Kumbh-themed packaging for select products. Coca-Cola is also engaging attendees with immersive activations like selfie zones, 3-D displays, and cooler walls. Additionally, the company is promoting sustainability through Reverse Vending Machines for PET recycling, recycled jackets for sanitation workers, and women’s changing rooms made from recycled plastic.

"At Coca-Cola India, we are committed to creating impactful change by integrating sustainability into large-scale events like Maha Kumbh 2025. The Maidaan Saaf campaign is a testament to how partnerships for collection and innovative practices can turn waste into opportunity. By encouraging collective responsibility and promoting recycling, we aim to inspire visitors to adopt environmentally conscious habits and contribute to a cleaner, greener future," said, Saloni Goel, senior director, ESG Value Creation, Coca-Cola India.

DS Group

DS Group is promoting its brands Pulse, Pass Pass, Catch, and KSheer at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. They have set up Pulse-branded boats, Kalash, bags, and umbrellas for pilgrims. Catch Salt and Spices is partnering with over 100 dhabas and running a 'Sangam Ki Goonj' campaign. The brand is also using OOH ads and working with ashrams to promote its products.

“MahaKumbh Mela presents an unparalleled cultural and spiritual event, providing brands with a unique opportunity to connect deeply with consumers. To enhance the pilgrim experience, we've introduced Pass Pass, Pulse and Catch-branded boats for convenient access to ghats, Pulse-branded Kalash (water pots) for collecting sacred river water, a symbol of hope for a purified life, and Pulse-branded bags to carry religious items that one collects during the visit. Furthermore, Pulse-branded umbrellas offer shade, and an AI-generated video highlights the history and significance of the Poorn Mahakumbh. Catch Salt and Spices also has exclusive tie-ups with more than 100 dhabas and food joints across the holy city and establishing a dedicated branded zone for consumer engagement.” said Rajeev Jain, senior vice president, corporate marketing, DS Group.

93.5 Red FM

93.5 Red FM is running "The Voice of Kumbh", a 39-day campaign that brings the Kumbh Mela experience to life. The initiative includes "Parikrama Prayagraj Ki", exploring the spiritual significance of six temples, and "Boat to Sangam", a live broadcast from the confluence with performances by local artists. Red FM also offers "Katha Kumbh Ki", a podcast series on the history and mythology of the event. Daily updates, including Shahi Snaan schedules, will keep listeners informed.

