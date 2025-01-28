Brands making an impact at Maha Kumbh 2025: January 28 round-up

As the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj draws millions of pilgrims, brands are seizing the opportunity to connect with attendees through targeted initiatives. From healthcare and financial services to lighting solutions and digital engagement, companies are addressing practical needs and enhancing the experience for pilgrims. This list highlights how brands like Sensodyne, PayNearby, and others are leveraging the scale of this event to provide essential services, promote awareness, and offer convenience to participants.

A number of brands are using the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 as an opportunity for outreach and engagement, including:

Signify

Signify is providing lighting solutions for Maha Kumbh 2025, including lighting for the Viman Mandapam and Shastri Bridge with colour-changing lights. The company has also installed solar hybrid lighting across the Kumbh Mela grounds to support sustainability. These efforts aim to improve the lighting experience for attendees while being eco-friendly.

Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma has set up a healthcare camp at the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, offering free medical services such as health check-ups, blood pressure monitoring, first-aid, and distribution of essential medicines. The camp operates daily from 12 PM to 4 PM and provides support through Mankind’s medical team and Pathkind diagnostic services.

The camp's comprehensive approach includes:

Free medical consultations with qualified healthcare professionals

Distribution of essential medicines and healthcare products

Expert guidance on product usage and health maintenance

Specialised support for common pilgrim health concerns

Pathkind diagnostic services for detailed health assessments

About the initiative, Sheetal Arora, CEO of Mankind Pharma said, “Our commitment to community health drives us to support pilgrims during Mahakumbh. Through our health camp and product distributions, we aim to ensure that attendees have access to essential healthcare services and products, promoting their well-being throughout the event. By providing free medical consultations, distributing critical health supplements, and offering first-aid support, we strive to address the specific health challenges pilgrims face during this sacred gathering, ensuring their safety and comfort during such an important occasion.”

Iodex

At the Maha Kumbh, Iodex is addressing the physical strain faced by attendees. An active zone includes a holographic expert for pain management education, a VR cricket game, and a product demo area. Massage stations provide relaxation for fatigued pilgrims. Branding at police booths and tent poles highlights 'Raahat Ke Raste' for convenience. These initiatives aim to keep attendees active and comfortable.

ENO

At the Kumbh Mela, ENO is addressing digestive issues for attendees and travelers. A 20-foot installation near Hanuman Mandir highlights quick relief options for those enjoying various foods. Brand stalls feature interactive games and activities to educate visitors about acidity and indigestion. A soundtrack explains the benefits of ENO 3-in-1. Samples and giveaways are provided for immediate relief. Along highways to Prayagraj, ENO is available at over 1,000 dhabas with branded tumblers and inflatables reminding travelers to manage digestive discomfort.

Centrum

Centrum is promoting bone health awareness through its initiative "Do Haddiyon Ko Dum Centrum Ostocalcium Ke Sang," highlighting the importance of calcium supplementation. At its booth, attendees can undergo a Bone Mineral Density Test to assess their bone health. The booth also offers bone health awareness sessions led by medical experts, providing guidance on calcium needs and preventive measures. Educational engagement and sampling ensure visitors gain knowledge and access to supplements for bone health. These efforts aim to provide practical information and resources to improve overall well-being.

Sensodyne

At Maha Kumbh, Sensodyne is promoting oral healthcare and making it accessible. A 20gm Sensodyne pack is available at an affordable price. Over 200 promoters will conduct 'chill tests' to help attendees identify and address tooth sensitivity early. This initiative aims to improve oral care for pilgrims.

Vi-John

VI John, a shaving range brand, is celebrating “Grooming Ka Mahakumbh”. Under this initiative, VI John mobile salon vans named “Grooming Raths” cover all the major ghats at Kumbh and offer free shaving to the devotees. The service is attracting the attention of multiple devotees and is being duly praised by security forces as well who are deployed in big numbers at Mahakumbh. Along with free shaves, these vans are also asking devotees to take a grooming pledge called “Grooming Pratigya” to prioritise their grooming.

PayNearby

PayNearby is providing essential financial and digital services at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 through over 15,000 retail touchpoints in Prayagraj. These hubs offer cash withdrawals via micro-ATMs and Aadhaar-enabled payment systems, mobile recharges, and train ticket bookings, ensuring convenience for attendees. Through its partnership with the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, the brand is also enabling local retailers with QR code-based digital payment solutions, promoting financial inclusion and digital adoption. By addressing the logistical challenges of accessing financial services during large events, PayNearby simplifies the pilgrimage experience for millions of yatris.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, MD and CEO, PayNearby said, “At PayNearby, we are honoured to contribute by setting up assisted counters for essential services at Jan Sahayata centers and shops across Prayagraj. This historic event highlights the immense opportunity and responsibility to empower Bharat’s grassroots and bridge accessibility gaps. By enabling digital and financial inclusion, PayNearby not only supports yatris but also integrates local retailers into the digital fold, fostering trust, economic growth, and community development."

Kuku FM

Kuku FM is providing a complimentary 7-day trial of its Bhakti App at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, allowing devotees to access spiritual content such as audiobooks, scriptures, and shows, including special programming on the Kumbh. The platform has also set up an on-ground centre at Sector 6 in Prayagraj, equipped with foot massagers and charging stations. This initiative aims to offer attendees a space to relax, listen to spiritual content, charge their devices, and recover from the physical strain of the event.

Nuvoco Vistas Corp

Nuvoco Vistas Corp is participating in Maha Kumbh 2025 to engage with devotees and its channel partners, including dealers, sub-dealers, and influencers. Through its "Nuvoco Sarthi" programme, the brand offers exclusive services such as lounges, branded e-rickshaws, wellness services, locker facilities, parking, and refreshments across the event premises. Participants can register via QR codes at dealer outlets or through the loyalty app, followed by a personalised confirmation process. This initiative aims to provide convenience and support to attendees, enhancing their experience at the large-scale spiritual gathering.

Chirag Shah, head of marketing, innovation and sales excellence, Nuvoco Vistas Corp, stated, “The Maha Kumbh Mela represents a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Nuvoco to engage with our partners and the broader community. As a company deeply rooted in India, we understand the sentiments and cultural significance of this historic gathering. Through personalised experiences and a strong brand presence, we aim to enhance our relationships across our key stakeholders and extend our gratitude for the trust placed in us by the community at large.”