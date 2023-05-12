Brands play the deception game with 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar'

The movie recently featured on Netflix, and one can't help notice the many brand integrations in the film.
Not even 10 minutes into the film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ and you will come across at least 10 brands including: Jio, Oreo, Cadbury 5 Star, Vivo x 70, Nando’s, Farzi Cafe, Mercedes, Hero Splendor, Mercedes and Paytm.
The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, released in theaters on March 8, 2023. But premiered on Netflix on May 3, 2023.
In some places, the brand placement is subtle and does not come across as a force fit. In the first 7-8 minutes of the film, the camera swipes past a mall displaying several brands. But since its a mall it seems like a natural thing. Ranbir is seen using a Samsung Flip phone.
Other brands that got screen time were Apple, Marks and Spencer, Bluestone, Aldo, DLF Cyberhub, Jeep, Fizz, Chaayos, Chillis, ENVY, Manish Malhotra and Republic Bharat.
Some of the brands were weaved into the script making them a seamless fit into the narrative. For example, during a conversation between Ranbir and Shraddha, they mention, ‘Let’s catchup at Cyberhub’. Also, Ranbir owns a Mercedes Showroom and the brand logos are subtly pushed at the viewers.
Farzi Cafe makes its entry twice on the screen, in the start as well as in the middle which looks a little forced but didn’t catch much attention from the audience as the couple was chilling and a cafe atmosphere made sense in the scene.
Manish Malhotra showroom was featured during the film, where his ethnic collection was shown when Ranbir shops for his wedding. His collection was also featured in the film when the actor was seen in an ethnic wear.