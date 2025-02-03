Brands shaping the experience at Maha Kumbh 2025: February 3 round-up

Advertisment

Brands are actively engaging with millions of pilgrims at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 through unique initiatives. These efforts highlight how brands are connecting with devotees at one of the world’s largest gatherings. A number of brands are using the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 as an opportunity for outreach and engagement, including:

Astroyogi

Astroyogi is bringing Maha Kumbh 2025 to a global audience through daily live streaming of key events and Aarti ceremonies via its app. The platform enables remote participation by offering certified spiritual products like prasad boxes and Sangam Jal, along with facilitating chadhawa offerings. With an on-the-ground team in Prayagraj, Astroyogi combines tradition and technology to make spiritual experiences accessible worldwide, ensuring devotees can engage with the event even if they cannot attend in person.

“Our latest initiatives seamlessly combine tradition and technology, allowing devotees worldwide to experience the spiritual essence of Maha Kumbh,” said Meena Kapoor, founder and CEO of Astroyogi. “Through digital innovations and genuine product offerings, over 100K+ devotees have watched the event live on Astroyogi so far, ensuring that those unable to attend in person can still partake in its sanctity.”

Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI)

AMFI is leveraging Maha Kumbh 2025 to promote financial literacy by engaging visitors through interactive on-ground activities. It has stationed buses at high-footfall areas, offering videos on mutual funds, quizzes, and mobile charging stations, with winners receiving a 12-year Hindu calendar (Nivesh Panchang). A ‘kalash’ installation provides warm water while promoting SIP benefits, and branded blankets are distributed to pilgrims. The “Sahi Hai Mandli” troupe rewards positive acts and spreads awareness through live jingles. The campaign extends beyond the Kumbh with a 30-day OOH campaign in Prayagraj and Varanasi, branding the Ganga Gomti Express and collaborating with local media for stage programming and live content. Through these efforts, AMFI aims to drive financial literacy and inclusion at the Maha Kumbh.

ABP Network

ABP Network is launching a Metaverse version of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, offering virtual tours, live streaming, and interactive spiritual experiences.

Key Features:

High Interactivity and Puja Options

Details of Important Akharas and Snan Dates

Opportunity to Brand and dedicated kiosks for partners

Snan at Triveni Sangam Ghats

Options to Download the snan video and share on Social Platforms

Karma Coins - To Collect during the journey

Britannia

Britannia Good Day, in partnership with Chai Point, is serving tea paired with Good Day biscuits at Maha Kumbh 2025, aligning with its theme, ‘Chai Jahaan, Good Day Wahaan.’ As millions gather for the event, the initiative aims to enhance tea moments by offering visitors a familiar and comforting combination, creating small yet meaningful moments of connection.

“India’s love for a hot cup of chai paired with biscuits is unmatched. This simple combination has brought people together, creating countless moments of happiness in daily life. Britannia Good Day has been a trusted companion during these tea moments, spreading small joys and making everyday rituals more special. This year, we are happy to partner with Chai Point to bring this beloved combination to Mahakumbh 2025, one of the world’s largest gatherings. With our proposition, ‘Chai Jahaan, Good Day Wahaan,’ we are excited to serve visitors a hot cup of chai paired with Britannia Good Day, creating small but meaningful moments of connection and joy. As millions gather to celebrate spirituality and togetherness, we are proud to be part of their journey, adding a touch of delight to every tea break during this grand occasion.” – Archana Balaraman, general manager, marketing, Britannia.

Omnigel

Omnigel, from Cipla Health, is setting up "Rahat Seva Kendra" at Maha Kumbh 2025 to offer foot, back, and shoulder massages to help attendees manage pain.

Commenting on the initiative, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health, said: “As a leading pain care provider, Omnigel understands the importance of uninterrupted moments of joy in spiritual journey. The MahaKumbh Mela brings together millions of devotees and tourists, often requiring significant physical effort. By setting up Rahat Seva Kendra, we aim to ease this arduous journey for attendees at such Kendra, offering a sanctuary for relief and care when they need it most. This initiative reflects our commitment to care and creating meaningful experiences for everyone.”

Santoor

Santoor, in collaboration with Laqshya Media Group, launched a large-scale Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign at Maha Kumbh 2025, strategically placing billboards at high-traffic locations in Prayagraj. The campaign highlighted Santoor’s Haldi-Chandan essence, aligning with the sacred theme of “Sangam” to connect with millions of devotees and travellers. Through impactful visuals and strategic placements, Santoor reinforced its brand message of purity and tradition, ensuring strong visibility and engagement throughout the event.

Reflecting on this powerful brand integration, S. Prasanna Rai, senior vice president of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, expressed his enthusiasm: “The Kumbh Mela offers unparalleled reach, and with the right messaging, can significantly enhance brand perception. Our Santoor Kumbh campaign, which integrated our ingredient messaging with the concept of “Sangam” aligned perfectly with the event. Laqshya, our strategic media partner, helped amplify the Santoor message manifold by plugging the contextual message at the relevant places, touching millions of consumers.”

Amarjeet Hudda, COO of Laqshya Media, shared his perspective on the success of the campaign, stating, “Executing an OOH campaign at the Maha Kumbh requires a deep understanding of audience flow, contextual messaging, and strategic placement. We took on this challenge with a mission to ensure Santoor’s presence was not just seen but truly experienced. The overwhelming response reaffirms our belief in the power of impactful outdoor advertising in a cultural spectacle of this magnitude.”

Volini

Volini has set up 7 massage camps at the Maha Kumbh Mela to assist devotees undertaking long walks to reach the holy site for a sacred dip. These camps provide free massages to help pilgrims relax and rejuvenate. Additionally, for those experiencing pain in their legs, shoulders, or other areas, Volini is distributing free samples of its pain relief product, offering instant comfort. The camps are providing 7,000 to 9,000 massages daily, with about 40,000 visitors each day.