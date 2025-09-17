Brooke Bond Red Label launches pre-mix tea

With India’s Favourite Social Network, Brooke Bond Red Label positioned itself as the country’s most genuine path to forging friendships, something social media platforms promised in their early days.

Now, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) tea brand has mirrored social media’s pivot to short-form content, similar to Reels and Shorts, with the launch of a pre-mix offering.

A 20-second ad shows an elderly couple on a train. The woman longs for a cup of tea, and a teenager offers to bring it. As the train begins to move, he instead takes out a sachet of Red Label Masala Chai pre-mix from his bag and prepares a steaming cup by adding hot water.

The train setting is a natural choice for promoting the pre-mix. Many travellers today are reluctant to consume food or beverages from vendors outside, and the pre-mix allows them to enjoy tea with confidence in its quality.

With this launch, Red Label will compete with brands such as Tata Tea, Society, and Girnar.