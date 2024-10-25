Buying pure ghee? Amul posts image of a bogus pack that appears real

Indian dairy brand Amul has issued a public advisory alerting consumers to counterfeit Amul ghee circulating in the market. The company has discovered that some dishonest distributors are selling fake ghee, especially in a one-litre refill pack, which Amul has not manufactured in over three years.

The advisory emphasises that Amul has moved to a Duplication Proof carton pack designed to eliminate the risk of adulteration. "This new packaging utilises advanced aseptic filling technology at Amul's ISO-certified dairies, ensuring the highest quality standards," the company stated in its advisory.

Amul is advising customers to exercise caution when shopping by carefully inspecting product packaging to confirm authenticity. The company encourages consumers to reach out to their toll-free number, 1800 258 3333, for any questions or concerns regarding their products.

"This is in reference to some social media posts mentioning that Amul Ghee was being supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). We wish to inform you that we have never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD." said Amul, in a statement.

Last month, Amul addressed allegations surrounding the use of animal fat in the preparation of Tirupati laddoos, clarifying that it has never supplied ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). The company responded to social media claims asserting that Amul ghee was used by the temple, stating, "We wish to inform you that we have never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD." Amul emphasised that its ghee is produced from high-quality milk fat at ISO-certified facilities, following strict quality standards set by FSSAI.

The controversy began after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu criticised the previous government, alleging the use of substandard ingredients in the laddoos. In response, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has called for a report from the Andhra Pradesh government, while Food Minister Pralhad Joshi has demanded an investigation.