Calcutta High Court stops Parle from using 'Top Gold Star' brand name

Bisk Farm is the prior and only registered user of the mark TOP GOLD in Class 30 as on this date. Parle has purported to infringe the registered mark of Bisk Farm “TOP GOLD” by way of malafide adoption of “TOP GOLD STAR” wherein the terms ‘TOP’ and ‘GOLD’ are written in larger font and the term STAR is written in smaller font. This is structurally, phonetically, and/or deceptively similar to the TOP GOLD mark of Bisk Farm and is used in relation to the identical goods, i.e, biscuits. Bisk Farm contended that this is a clear act of passing off and had approached the Calcutta High Court to restrain Parle Biscuits from using the "TOP GOLD STAR" mark.