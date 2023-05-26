Canadian Coffee Brand Tim Hortons opens in Mumbai

Tim Hortons, also commonly known as Timmy’s, is a popular Canadian brand. They entered the Indian market on August 2022 in Delhi. With the addition of two more restaurants in Mumbai, they now have 15 restaurants across 7 cities in India. This further signifies the bullish business ties between both countries. My family and I are looking forward to the launch on 27th May in Bandra and 28th May in Andheri. Mumbaikars, don’t miss grabbing your cup of Timmy’s!” said Diedrah Kelly, Consul General of Canada in Mumbai.